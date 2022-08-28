That telemarketers do not sound with a foreign accent: this company uses artificial intelligence to ‘translate accents’

Being called on the phone, picking up the receiver and finding out that there is a telemarketer on the other end asking for “the owner of the line” is not usually something that motivates us to continue the conversation. In fact, it is common for many users to hang up at that precise moment. So those responsible for calling center companies they try to smooth out any other aspect of the conversation that could deter the recipient of the call.

And one of those aspects, without a doubt, is the accent of the telemarketer: it is studied that, consciously or unconsciously, we do not react well to foreign accents. There are those who see racism in that attitude, but it is something that sometimes has a certain logic: on the one hand, it is bad enough to receive an unwanted call so that, on top of that, we are the ones who have to be making an effort to ‘put the ear’ to understand what our interlocutor wants to tell us.

On the other hand, even when we are the one calling (for example, to a customer service number), encountering a foreign accent often leads us to think of subcontractors: companies (and people) other than those responsible for the problem that concerns us at the time. And that is something that, again, causes rejection.

So a Silicon Valley startup called Sanas has come up with a solution so American companies can continue to use Indian call centers without negatively impacting their interactions with their customers. And all this, thanks to artificial intelligence.

What Sanas offers is neither more nor less than an ‘accent translator’. According to its website, it will provide the option to make their accents sound closer to “standard American English,” which the company’s marketing says will help these workers “regain the power of their own voice.”

The truth is that much has to contribute the change of accent to compensate for the degree of robotization of the voice introduced by Sanasas evidenced by the company’s demo page, which allows you to compare the same fragment of spoken audio, in the original version and treated with the Sanas AI filter.

My bet is that public opinion will crush this as racist and for hiding reality That said, the revealed preferences of western users could tell companies that changing the accent of telemarketers is profitable: better valuation, more sales… – Antonio Ortiz (@antonello) August 25, 2022

In any case, judging by the 32 million dollars that it has raised in its first series of financing, investors seem to have smelled a business opportunity. And it is that the company has already talked about expanding to private calls and video calls, as well as film and television dubbing.

“Even the playing field”?

Curiously, although critics of the company point out that they try to make telemarketers ‘sound white Americans’ (whatever that is), the company’s founders are a Russian, an Oriental and a Hispanic They met while studying at Stanford.

“We don’t want to say that having an accent is a problem, they are just a problem because they cause bias and misunderstanding,” adds Sanas president Marty Massih Sarim. himself originally from the Middle East.

“We feel we are on the verge of a technological breakthrough that will level the playing field so that anyone can be understood by everyone around the world.” “We don’t see anything bad coming out of this. I’ll just say this is going to bring millions of jobs to the Philippines, millions of jobs to India, millions of jobs to places that might not otherwise be allowed into that conversation.”

For years now, Indian telemarketers have adopted ‘standard’ Anglo-Saxon names when communicating with their Western customers, and have been forced to ‘moderate’ their accent. The forced adaptation to the tastes of the target of employers is not a new phenomenon induced by new technologies.

But now this AI (and others like it to come) has only started a debate that seems to go on for a long time: do they prevent or reinforce biases? Do they give wings to racists or help to mislead them? Does it solve the problems of outsourcing or does it cover them up?

