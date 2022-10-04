That the Jews commemorate on Yom Kippur, the Day of Forgiveness that offers a new opportunity

A shofar and a tallit: Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is the holiest date in the Jewish religion (Getty)

“Today, with the rising of the first star, the Jewish community will unite in fasting, in prayers and in the sacred precepts established by tradition to commemorate Yom Kippur”, tells the rabino Eliahu Hamrageneral secretary of the Superior Rabbinate of the Argentine Republic and president of the President of Vaad Ha Kehilot, the Federation of Argentine Jewish Communities, on the beginning of the day also known as “Day of Atonement” or “Forgiveness” this tuesday october 4.

It is, neither more nor less, the holiest commemoration of the Jewish calendar, the date where the greatest closeness to God and the essence of each one is given, in which the connection with the most spiritual aspect of life is expressed, the valuable opportunity that represents the fact that each one of the believers can be redeemed from the wrong actions you committed in the past.

Rabbi Hamra explains that “as well as the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, which happened a few days ago, these are dates on which we praise the reign of God in the worldin which we celebrate its Creation and ask that the year that begins bring us happiness, good wishes, prosperity and blessings”.

During this day, and until the appearance of the first star on Wednesday 5, the Jewish community gathers to ask for forgiveness and reflect deeply. For it, a strict fast is observed and an analysis is made of what was done during the year that passed before Rosh Hashanah so that, after purification, one can be entered in the Book of Life. Wearing leather shoes, smearing the body with creams, bathing and having intimate relations is also prohibited. The most sacred prayer of this day is the She doesn’t pour, which will take place on Tuesday night. For this, a tallit, a square prayer shawl, is placed, which is used only once in the afternoon on this occasion.

Rabbi Eliahu Hamra is secretary general of the Superior Rabbinate of the Argentine Republic and president of the President of Vaad Ha Kehilot, the Federation of Argentine Jewish Communities

It will be at that moment when God’s verdict is sealed for the year that begins. Therefore, the wish that is expressed is that of “¡gmar jatimá tová!”, whose literal translation is “that we have a good final sealing” and means “the desire that we be inscribed in the book of life”. Then, to complete the commemoration, the sound of the Shofar is heard, a wind instrument that is made with the horn of an animal considered “pure and clean” (kosher) such as ram, goat, antelope or gazelle (never cow or bull), which marks the end of the fasting period .

This celebration dates back more than 3,300 years agowhen after the liberation of the people of Israel from slavery in Egypt, God gives the Torah to Moses on Mount Sinai. The people grew impatient that he did not return and worshiped a golden calf. When Moses descended, the idolaters were punished and began a period of time to rebuild the relationship with God, which lasted until the tenth day of Tishrei.

“On the days around Yom Kippur, the gaze turns to ourselves,” says Rabbi Hamra. And he adds that “on the one hand, we carry out an exhaustive examination of conscience, we dedicate our time to introspection, we thoroughly analyze our actions and, finally, We apologize for the mistakes we made.”.

Rabbi Eliahu Hamra blows the shofar, a traditional Jewish instrument (Adrian Escandar)

But that is not all that happens on Yom Kippur, the rabbi explained in a statement released by AMIA: “We also connect with another level of our existence. Beyond the material superficiality of our being, we direct our attention to another dimension, the one in which sin does not exist, the one that remains safe from evil, and that protects and shelters the highest part of our existence”.

Hamra elaborated: “Our material dimension has a certain time in this world, while our spiritual part lives in eternity. Every action we do during the year influences our lives, positively and negatively, but we have to know that even negative actions do not sully the highest root of our souls. From this sacred place, safe from evil and negativity, a good influence descends for our existence. Y It is on Yom Kippur that we have the opportunity to rise, when we imbue ourselves with a supreme spirit that takes us to another instance of our soul that is pure and sacred”.

“At this point of elevation, we connect brotherly and friendly with our loved ones, we ask God for forgiveness for our mistakes and our fellow men, even if we believe that we have been right,” the rabbi clarified.

“On this holy day, in addition to connecting with the deepest aspect of life, we also honor people who are no longer with us. We light a candle for their memory and ask for the elevation of their souls. Yom Kippur proposes us to experience a connection to be able to be all united, to elevate ourselves, purify ourselves and have a prosperous year, full of blessings”complete.

