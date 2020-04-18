‘That Thing You Do!’ Cast Members Discuss Adam Schlesinger, Tom Hanks – Variety

It’s a positive line between fake one-hit wonders and actual one-hit Oneders in the case of “That Thing You Do!,” which is perhaps one of the fondly remembered films of the mid-’90s, however one which looks like an underdog, even now, 25 years later, with a whole era’s value of dwelling video favoritism behind it. That it nonetheless conjures up such affection and is remembered as extra of a box-office success than it was is because of so many components: Tom Hanks’ candy script and path; the chemistry of actor-bandmates Ethan Embry, Johnathon Schaech, Tom Everett Scott and Steve Zahn; and that factor that the late Adam Schlesinger did… a vital title music that the entire film was going to rise or sink on, as one thing you could possibly imagine was an precise mid-’60s earworm.

The coronavirus-related loss of life of songwriter Schlesinger — who’s recognized about equally for being a part of Fountains of Wayne, his 130-plus songs for TV’s “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend” and, sure, one music from “That Thing You Do!” — created a lot renewed curiosity within the film that Embry, Schaech, Scott and Zahn determined to “get the band again collectively” for a stay viewing of the film with commentary. That reunion occurs Friday at four p.m. PT/7 ET on a newly created YouTube Web page for the Oneders. (They’ll be elevating funds for MusiCare’s COVID-19 fund amid the excessive jinx.)

However we united the foursome this week, too, for a pre-reunion on Zoom. You can watch the video of that, under, on Vimeo, or learn choose highlights of our dialog right here.

VARIETY: Is it secure to say Adam Schlesinger’s loss of life was, sadly, the set off for this comfortable event?

SCHAECH: Yeah, it had loads to do with it, Tom and Rita (Wilson) each getting sick, after which Adam — it simply felt like we wanted to do one thing. and every certainly one of us sort of had the identical thought, and that’s why we’re doing this on Friday.

Is that this the primary time that you simply guys have participated in a reunion occasion, or have there been screenings and get-togethers or the years?

ZAHN: There have been, however we haven’t all been there. Me being certainly one of them. It’s the primary time all of us collectively since then.

SCHAECH: Since we toured Japan. We did a tour! We did a bunch of cities in Japan.

SCOTT: I simply keep in mind some scary, tearful goodbye to you guys on the Anchorage airport.

ZAHN: Oh my God. You forgot your passport!

There’s an extended historical past of bands that sort of have their final legs being massive in Japan, so the Oneders are a part of a proud custom with that.

SCOTT: Excellent! We’re again, child.

Have you ever stored up with one another over time?

SCOTT: You know, one of many coolest issues in regards to the Playtone household is that they’ve this means to sort of maintain tabs on us. I do know that Tom and producer Gary Goetzman, who run Playtone, don’t really need the Oneders’ toes to the touch the bottom, ever. Actually, I really feel like a household with them. We do baseball video games and every kind of occasions and stuff. We nonetheless actually keep in contact, which is beautiful.

ZAHN: Yeah, I haven’t had any expertise even near this. I imply, I’ve had camaraderie with casts and stuff, however to not the purpose the place there was a consistency of us speaking, or Gary and Tom being concerned in one thing or providing you a gig. I really feel like I may stroll into Playtone and simply pour a cup of espresso and sit down and nobody would bat an eye fixed.

Adam Schlesinger, in an interview, mentioned a lot the identical factor — that sometimes he would drop into the Playtone workplace simply to say hiya.

EMBRY: Who talked about the quote that Tom Hanks had mentioned about Adam, that with out him, there’d be no Oneders…

SCOTT: There’d be no Playtone. Yeah. It’s true. I imply, that man threaded the needle on that music, proper?

ZAHN: Yeah. I imply, he’s liable for the whole factor. It’s the center, the marrow of the entire film. It’s every little thing. That needed to be it, man! That needed to be adequate, however not adequate (to make the band really stars). It needed to stroll a extremely sort of positive line, that music. And never drive you nuts after some time!

There was sort of like an unofficial competitors amongst songwriters to provide you with the suitable music. Had been any of you on the challenge early sufficient to pay attention to ready to seek out that?

EMBRY: After we began speaking about this, it jogged my memory of a day that we have been all sitting within the manufacturing workplace. It was very early as soon as all of us bought collectively in Los Angeles, at a convention desk, and it was all of us and Liv (Tyler), and I believe Gary introduced in a small stack of their favorites (from the songs submitted). And we sat there and listened to ‘em, and a few diverse from just like the Who to a Led Zeppelin-y sort of vibe. However the one Adam wrote was simply…. [He smacks his hands together.]

I’m going purchasing at Ralphs late at night time typically — or I did, once we nonetheless used to go grocery purchasing, when that was nonetheless a factor — and I’d nearly invariably hear “That Thing You Do” come over the PA. It’s nonetheless prime 10 in supermarkets.

ZAHN: We have been simply speaking about that yesterday! I used to be within the grocery retailer as soon as when it got here on, and I filmed it and I despatched it to Tom Scott. You do hear it.

SCOTT: I keep in mind being in a bit of clothes retailer in New York and it got here on, and I used to be like, “That’s a bizarre coincidence.” And I appeared over and the folks behind the money register have been like, “Sorry! We simply wished to place it on ‘trigger you’re right here.” So after I moved to L.A. years later, and I went to Ralphs —as you do — and heard it, I sort of appeared round, like, “Ohhhh. Ohhh, who put it on?” After which I spotted, no, it’s simply a part of the Ralphs playlist.

How widespread do you consider the film as having been? As a result of we glance again and see that it made $25-26 million, which in ‘90s {dollars} was perhaps some respectable coin. So it discovered an viewers, however from the way in which folks fondly keep in mind it, it feels extra like a $100 million film. How massive do you assume it was then, and the way massive do you assume it’s now?

SCOTT: I believe that it was in all probability a miss on the field workplace, to be trustworthy. I believe we bought blown out by the wives… What was it referred to as?

SCHAECH: Three Wives Membership?

SCOTT: First Wives Membership. And one thing else did higher than us. So we have been third or fourth within the field workplace.

ZAHN: Yeah, it was an actual disappointment, I keep in mind.

SCOTT: However it bought nice evaluations. I imply, throughout the board, it examined nice.

EMBRY: It didn’t matter. It’s bought actually lengthy legs.

ZAHN: Precisely. It’s sort of like saying the inventory market displays our economic system. It doesn’t. So lots of my films that folks come as much as me and say, “Hey, I liked you in…,” I’m at all times amazed that the majority of them have been sort of flops, really, however they simply have legs for some cause. And I don’t know what that’s. This one, I believe it’s as a result of it’s so nostalgic and it’s so easy and it’s so joyful.

There are such a lot of films about bands and so few that work. David Chase did one 5 or extra years in the past and it was a top quality effort however you didn’t fairly purchase the fact of the band, as you normally don’t — it’s arduous for folks to droop disbelief with fictional rock teams in films. This was one of many uncommon films a couple of faux rock band, that’s not as faux as Spinal Faucet, that works for folks. Do you will have a way of why folks form of purchased into the fact of this?

SCHAECH: Through the years, totally different bands would come as much as me and go, “You know, I used to be the Jimmy in our band.” Or, “We had a Jimmy in our band.”

ZAHN: And in addition, I believe that the rehearsal course of was fairly superb. I imply, we have been entrenched in music rehearsal. They have been adamant about us being spot on with our devices, as a result of … they mentioned, “It’s going to be arduous sufficient to shoot this with cranes and all these massive occasions. We don’t wish to have to fret in case you guys are on. So you need to be on on a regular basis. So that you’re going to rehearse as a band — not as a forged.” So we bought actually tight. And you recognize, I’d by no means been in a band. And all we did was play music collectively, after which we’d go off to our non-public classes. However I believe it’s that sort of focus that Gary and Tom placed on (it) that was important for this film being as plausible as it’s. And also you go do films now and also you don’t even rehearse. You don’t even rehearse a scene typically on the day. And that’s insane to me. I don’t perceive that course of in any respect. It’s silly. Come on, folks! It’ll take 10 minutes…

EMBRY: The ‘90s have been this golden interval the place all the films, you’d rehearse for a month earlier than you began capturing.

ZAHN: Really, I used to be on a gig and I bought so bored with them saying, “Nicely, we want you for blocking.” And I used to be, “I do know it’s only a title. It’s semantics, however don’t name it a blocking. When you name it a blocking, I’m not coming, in case you’re simply blocking it. If you wish to rehearse, name it a rehearsal! You can nonetheless do the blocking. Simply name it rehearsal for me, okay? After which I’ll come out.”

SCOTT: [Laughing.] Oh my God.

ZAHN: I swear. I did that in Vancouver. I bought so bored with it. “The place’s my tape?” This was completely the other, man, it was completely reverse that.

SCOTT: We have been spoiled from the get-go. We have been spoiled by having Tom, Gary and all of the skilled people who had accomplished this earlier than. You know, Victor Kempster, Colleen Atwood — you’re speaking in regards to the A-team of designers and first ADs and producers. After which two months of rehearsal? Neglect it. Of course we’re going to stroll in there feeling good. Thank God, as a result of I didn’t know find out how to play the drums earlier than this began. … I used to be scared to loss of life.

EMBRY: He did that with each single character within the film. I believe when he created the way in which he wished the film to look, I might think about how he used his personal course of as an actor with deep character dives. As a result of he knew the reply to every little thing. Each little character had a narrative — you knew the place they have been coming from, you knew the place they have been going.

SCHAECH: He used to say you could possibly do no unsuitable.

SCOTT: Oh, man. I want different administrators would say that each time.

ZAHN: Half the stuff I did was stuff we simply thought up on the day. You keep in mind? It was like, “Hey, simply go sit with these outdated guys and play playing cards.” “What do you imply?” “Simply sit there and play…” After which we’d shoot it on the finish of the day, and I used to be like, nicely, this isn’t going to make it within the film. It nearly made it.

SCOTT: That was the Steve Zahn improv hour! That was the golden second.

ZAHN: However it inspired you to indicate up and have an opinion, and go, “Wow, what can we do with this? Bwah-ha-ha-ha!”

Talking of issues that didn’t make the film, I didn’t understand till trying it up that there was like an prolonged director’s lower that got here out in 2007 on DVD and 2013 on Blu-Ray with 40 additional minutes. Principally it’s about so long as “Lawrence of Arabia.”

SCOTT: From when it got here out on 70 mil, so you could possibly see all of the sand.

That’s in all probability not the lower you’re going to have on within the background on your YouTube live-stream.

SCOTT: No, we’re not going to try this lower. However there was loads of demand for it. There’s loads of diehard followers which have in all probability seen the theatrical launch 100 instances, and so the director’s lower is much more of the great things. However, yeah, we’re going to stay to the shorter model, however positive, there’s some nice stuff that didn’t find yourself within the film.

Has there each been any speak about doing a sequel about the place the Oneders are in 1990 or ‘91 or wherever you’ll be?

SCOTT: We’ve bought some good concepts. Hey, you recognize what? They submitted 300 variations of the music “That Thing You Do” — let’s submit some variations of “That Thing You 2,” you recognize?

EMBRY: And what can we sound like? What’s the sound?

SCOTT: Don’t we’ve to love do like a reunion within the ‘90s? At Lollapalooza.

EMBRY: After Vietnam it’s gonna be darkish (for his character), as a result of you recognize that’s the place he ended up…

SCOTT: You can do it, Ethan.

For this occasion you’re doing on YouTube, you’re not going to do any four-part concord or something? Simply speaking?

SCOTT: I believe we’ll be laughing alongside, quoting alongside, singing alongside, no matter we really feel like. … I don’t even assume we are able to deal with two-part concord.