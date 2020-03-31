That Thing You Do Oscar Nominee Adam Schlesinger In A Coma Due To Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has made its manner all through all corners of popular culture. Some, like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, have been lucky sufficient to outlive the virus, reportedly with out life-threatening problems. Different celebrities haven’t been so fortunate. Fountains of Wayne frontman and Oscar nominated songwriter Adam Schlesinger is sadly within the latter camp, because the singer/songwriter has been reported as in a medically induced coma, because of his contraction of the coronavirus.