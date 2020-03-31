That Thing You Do Oscar Nominee Adam Schlesinger In A Coma Due To Coronavirus

Depart a Remark
The COVID-19 pandemic has made its manner all through all corners of popular culture. Some, like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, have been lucky sufficient to outlive the virus, reportedly with out life-threatening problems. Different celebrities haven’t been so fortunate. Fountains of Wayne frontman and Oscar nominated songwriter Adam Schlesinger is sadly within the latter camp, because the singer/songwriter has been reported as in a medically induced coma, because of his contraction of the coronavirus.
In accordance with current studies, Schlesinger has been on a ventilator for the previous two weeks, and was solely not too long ago put into the coma. Deadline obtained this data from a fan account for one of many bands Adam Schlesinger was concerned in, the indie pop group Ivy.
Most recognized for the Fountains of Wayne hit music “Stacy’s Mother”, Schlesinger has fairly a fruitful resume on this planet of TV and Film music. He was additionally nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for the title monitor to the Tom Hanks written/directed cult basic That Thing You Do!, and has gained Emmys for authentic songs written for Neil Patrick Harris’ internet hosting gig on the 65th and 66th annual Tony Awards telecasts.
Not too long ago, Adam Schlesinger had served the Government Music Producer on The CW’s Loopy Ex-Girlfriend, which gained him his third Emmy; and he was set to open a musical, The Bedwetter, primarily based on Sarah Silverman’s memoir of the identical title, with previews deliberate for this Might.
Schlesinger’s vary of labor additionally contains quite a few different authentic songs written for the display that the majority followers of his work may not have anticipated. In addition to the credit above, Adam Schlesinger crafted three authentic songs for the Hugh Grant/Drew Barrymore rom-com Music and Lyrics, and even co-wrote many of the songs in The Colbert Report’s Christmas particular, A Colbert Christmas: The Best Reward of All!
However what’s most likely his most memorable music, except for his output as a pop rock hitmaker, is That Thing You Do!’s eponymous single; which he additionally sang backing vocals on. The music that propelled Tom Hanks’s fictional band, The Wonders, to meteoric stardom, it’s as catchy and memorable as “Stacy’s Mother”, and simply as worthy of additional appreciation.
Regardless of which side of Adam Schlesinger’s work you’re a fan of, it’s simple that the person has had a hand in songs audiences have left theaters buzzing or turned off their TVs singing to their associates. We ship his household and associates our most heartfelt needs of consolation, and we hope that Mr. Schlesinger himself makes a speedy restoration from this horrific ailment.
As quickly as any updates on Adam Schlesinger’s situation can be found, we’ll report again with the information right here at CinemaBlend.
