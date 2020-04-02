That Thing You Do Songwriter Adam Schlesinger Has Died From Coronavirus Complications

Per Selection, Adam Schlesinger died earlier in the present day on account of coronavirus problems on the age of 52. Phrase got here in yesterday that Schlesinger had been on a ventilator for the final two weeks, and whereas it was initially reported that he’d been put in a medically induced coma, his lawyer, Josh Grier, described him as “very sick and closely sedated” earlier than he handed away. Schlesinger is survived by his two daughters.