That Thing You Do Songwriter Adam Schlesinger Has Died From Coronavirus Complications

Depart a Remark
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected folks from all walks of life, together with the leisure trade. Some of us, like Tom Hanks and Daniel Dae Kim, have caught the coronavirus and managed to outlive, whereas others, like Star Wars actor Andrew Jack, have died from the illness. Sadly, we should depend Fountains of Wayne member and That Thing You Do! songwriter Adam Schlesinger within the latter class.
Per Selection, Adam Schlesinger died earlier in the present day on account of coronavirus problems on the age of 52. Phrase got here in yesterday that Schlesinger had been on a ventilator for the final two weeks, and whereas it was initially reported that he’d been put in a medically induced coma, his lawyer, Josh Grier, described him as “very sick and closely sedated” earlier than he handed away. Schlesinger is survived by his two daughters.
Alongside along with his time on Fountains of Wayne, which produced songs like “Stacy’s Mother” and “Hey Julie,” Adam Schlesinger was additionally a founding member of the bands Ivy and Tinted Home windows, in addition to labored as a songwriting contributor and producer for Fever Excessive. Moreover, Schlesinger left fairly the impression on the movie, TV and theatre worlds throughout his musical profession.
Film-wise, Adam Schlesinger composed songs for motion pictures like Ice Age: Continental Drift and Music and Lyrics, and his music may be heard in Shallow Hal (which he co-composed), Tright here’s One thing About Mary, Josie and the Pussycats and Two Weeks Discover, to call a couple of. Nonetheless, arguably his largest movie credit score is writing and co-producing the title tune for That Thing You Do!, the 1996 ‘60s-set comedy starring Tom Hanks, Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, Lic Tyler and Charlize Theron, amongst many others.
You can hearken to that Golden Globe Award-winning and Oscar-nominated single, which is carried out by The Wonders inside That Thing You Do!, under:
Within the TV realm, Adam Schlesinger musically contributed to exhibits and specials like A Colbert Christmas: The Biggest Reward of All!, Good Luck Charlie, Sesame Avenue and Saturday Evening Dwell, to not point out that he received Emmys for his work on the 65th and 66th Tony Awards, each of which have been hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. Extra just lately, Schlesinger served as the manager music producer of, in addition to wrote songs for, The CW sequence Loopy Ex-Girlfriend, which wrapped up its four-season run final 12 months.
All of the beforehand talked about accolades, together with him incomes two Tony Award nominations for his work on the musical Cry-Child with frequent collaborator David Javerbaum, made Adam Schlesinger an EGOT contender. Whereas we mourn his passing, not less than his music will proceed to be heard in all these completely different tasks and be launched to new generations for years to come back.
We right here at CinemaBlend provide our condolences to Adam Schlesinger’s household and buddies. For those who have been a fan of his, be happy to share your ideas about him within the feedback part.
Add Comment