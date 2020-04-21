That Thing You Do Was Almost A Totally Different Movie

Colin Hanks: Did you guys ever learn the model of the script the place The Wonders/The One-ders really bought a gig enjoying at a church camp? And that was like a majority of the primary act. Did anybody learn that?

Tom Everett Scott: Yeah, the primary script I bought, they go to a camp, a summer time camp. And there was some bit with a child who was at all times coated in Calamine lotion.

Hanks: Per summer time camp movie custom, I’m positive.

Scott: And I feel that’s the place, perhaps, Man and Faye first hang around?

Hanks: That was the place they first hang around, and I feel that’s the place the recording in a church kinda got here [in]. That was the one factor that kinda survived, and that’s went all the best way as much as them listening to the track on the radio for the primary time.