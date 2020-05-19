That Time Cate Blanchett Pitched Another Lord Of The Rings Role To Peter Jackson

For me it was tremendous fast. There’s not too many chicks within the Tolkien universe. I cherished it a lot and I did say to Peter and Fran, they had been doing a banquet scene with an entire lot of dwarves. I at all times wished to play the bearded woman, so I requested them, ‘May I be your furry spouse lady whenever you pan throughout the banquet desk of dwarves?’ Of course I couldn’t as a result of the timing shifted. Nevertheless it takes them endlessly. For me, Galadriel it was simply three weeks.