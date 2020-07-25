That Time Charlize Theron Was Required To Train Longer Than Male Italian Job Co-Stars

I used to be the one lady with a bunch of fellows, and I keep in mind vividly getting the schedule in our pre-production, they usually had scheduled me for six weeks extra exhausting coaching than any of the blokes. It was simply so insulting, however it was additionally the factor that put an actual fireplace underneath my ass, and I used to be like, ‘Alright, you guys need to play this sport? Let’s go.’ And I made it a degree to outdrive all of these guys. I vividly keep in mind Mark Wahlberg, midway via one in all our coaching classes, pulling over and throwing up as a result of he was so nauseous from doing 360s.