That Time Charlize Theron Was Required To Train Longer Than Male Italian Job Co-Stars

2003 was a giant 12 months for Charlize Theron. Together with co-producing and starring alongside Christina Ricci in Patty Jenkins’ movie debut Monster (which netted Theron each an Academy Award and a Golden Globe), the actress additionally appeared in The Italian Job, the American remake of the same-named 1969 British movie. Nonetheless, in an effort to take part in The Italian Job, Theron was required to undergo a for much longer coaching interval in comparison with her male co-stars.
Through the starting chunk of San Diego Comedian-Con @ Dwelling panel, Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Motion Hero Profession Retrospective, Charlize Theron talked about how The Italian Job was a “nice expertise” within the sense of how she realized there was “a lot false impression” round ladies within the motion style, and like the remainder of her co-stars, she needed to learn to pull off these troublesome, car-centric stunts. Nonetheless, there was an “unfair course of” that went with that, as Theron defined with the next:
I used to be the one lady with a bunch of fellows, and I keep in mind vividly getting the schedule in our pre-production, they usually had scheduled me for six weeks extra exhausting coaching than any of the blokes. It was simply so insulting, however it was additionally the factor that put an actual fireplace underneath my ass, and I used to be like, ‘Alright, you guys need to play this sport? Let’s go.’ And I made it a degree to outdrive all of these guys. I vividly keep in mind Mark Wahlberg, midway via one in all our coaching classes, pulling over and throwing up as a result of he was so nauseous from doing 360s.
Charlize Theron added that she was capable of do a reverse spin stunt inside a warehouse full of props and folks all on her personal, which was a “enormous second” for her. Clearly that month and a half of coaching paid off large time, and the actress walked away from The Italian Job realizing that girls “are so unfairly considered or handled” when it comes this specific style.
In the event you haven’t seen The Italian Job, Charlize Theron starred as Stella Bridger, the daughter of Donald Sutherland’s John Bridger, who was a talented secure cracker like her father. Theron’s different cast-mates included the aforementioned Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton, Jason Statham, Seth Inexperienced and Mos Def, amongst others. The Italian Job was a essential and business success, and for some time there was discuss of constructing a sequel known as The Brazilian Job, however that undertaking by no means moved ahead.
One factor’s for sure: Charlize Theron has established herself as one of many greatest feminine motion stars of the fashionable period. Within the years following The Italian Job’s launch, Theron has appeared in Aeon Flux, Snow White and the Huntsman, Prometheus, Mad Max: Fury Highway, Atomic Blonde and The Destiny of the Livid, to call only a few of her motion/extra fantastical-oriented credit. She will presently be seen enjoying an axe-wielding immortal in Netflix’s The Previous Guard.
Charlize Theron will subsequent seem within the ninth Quick & Livid film, F9, which was initially supposed to return out in Could, however was moved to April 2, 2021 because of the present well being disaster. Preserve checking in with CinemaBlend for extra updates on Theron’s profession.
