That Time Christian Bale Scared The Hell Out Of Jared Leto When Filming American Psycho

It was a type of scenes the place the whole lot does fall into place. By chance, the blood spray solely hit one facet of Christian’s face. When you have a look at him head-on, his face appears lined in blood. However while you have a look at him from the facet, his face seems to be fairly clear. It was an ideal metaphor for the Jekyll-and-Hyde facet of Bateman: pristine on the surface, bloody and psychotic on the within. And all of it occurred by likelihood.