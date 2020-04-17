That Time Christian Bale Scared The Hell Out Of Jared Leto When Filming American Psycho

Go away a Remark
It’s arduous to consider that American Psycho is already 20 years outdated. The controversial movie nonetheless has a variety of film followers speaking about its terrifying satire of an unhinged businessman and serial killer, Patrick Bateman, performed by Christian Bale. The actor knocked out the efficiency out of the park, a lot in order that it typically actually terrified his co-stars, together with Jared Leto.
As a refresher, Jared Leto performed funding banker Paul Allen, who Patrick Bateman, is jealous of. Bateman takes Allen again to his house and performs the music Hip To Be Sq. by Huey Lewis And The Information, explaining the historical past of their discography and commenting on the that means of the music. In the meantime, Bateman places on a raincoat, grabs an ax, and yells “Hey, Paul” earlier than bludgeoning him with it. The look of shock on Leto’s face was genuine when Bale attacked him for the scene. Right here’s what director Mary Harron instructed EW about that second:
We determined to shoot the rehearsal of the particular homicide with out telling Jared. Christian held again his efficiency till then in order that it might be an actual shock. When he screams ‘Hey Paul’ and Jared turns round and sees Christian working in direction of him with the axe, he seems to be genuinely shocked.
It’s straightforward to see why Jared Leto could be genuinely shocked after seeing a crazy-eyed Christian Bale holding an axe behind him. Whereas some might haven’t appreciated his efficiency as The Joker, I’m certain Leto might have risen to the problem and regarded simply as frightened. Nonetheless, it’s an awesome concept so as to add that little further authenticity to a scene, and it appears like that was what Mary Harron hoped for. And but, she added some further surprises as effectively, saying:
It was a type of scenes the place the whole lot does fall into place. By chance, the blood spray solely hit one facet of Christian’s face. When you have a look at him head-on, his face appears lined in blood. However while you have a look at him from the facet, his face seems to be fairly clear. It was an ideal metaphor for the Jekyll-and-Hyde facet of Bateman: pristine on the surface, bloody and psychotic on the within. And all of it occurred by likelihood.
Earlier than American Psycho began manufacturing, some producers needed Brad Pitt to tackle the terrifying lead function, with David Cronenberg to direct. This fell by, nonetheless, resulting from Cronenberg’s bizarre calls for, like not eager to shoot restaurant scenes and the gory violence.
Of course, it’s arduous to even think about anybody else taking part in Patrick Bateman. Christian Bale is undoubtedly a tremendous actor with a variety, prepared to tackle any function, even when which means radically remodeling his physique.
Surprisingly, not a lot of Christian Bale’s American Psycho co-stars thought a lot of him on the time. Josh Lucas, who co-starred with Bale, instructed him that lots of the different actors thought he was a horrible and didn’t perceive how he bought the function. Then, after they noticed the film, they understood.
One final bizarre, however insightful, reality concerning Christian Bale’s American Psycho efficiency is that he took inspiration from Tom Cruise. Bale had been watching Cruise on Late Night time with David Letterman and thought he had an “intense friendliness” with nothing behind the eyes. And that’s all I’ll say about that.
