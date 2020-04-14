That Time Christopher Reeve Threw Shade At Marlon Brando Over Superman Role

I don’t say this to be vicious however I don’t worship on the altar of Marlon Brando. As a result of I really feel he’s copped out in a sure method. He’s not in a management place that he may very well be. He may actually be inspiring a complete technology of actors by persevering with to work. However what occurred is the press liked him whether or not he was good, unhealthy or detached. The place individuals thought he was this establishment it doesn’t matter what he did. So he doesn’t care anymore. And I believe it could simply be unhappy to be 53 or no matter he’s and never give a rattling. I simply suppose it’s too unhealthy that the person has been pressured into that hostility.