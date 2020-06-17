That Time Harrison Ford Was Once ‘Virtually Killed’ By A Star Trek: Voyager Actor

I’m cruising round, I am really dashing across the parking zone, and I come round this one bend, and this man in a swimsuit walks between two automobiles proper in entrance of my automotive. So I slam on my breaks, and you recognize once you virtually have an accident, your coronary heart is thrashing a thousand miles a minute? And I lock eyes with this dude within the swimsuit, and it is Harrison Ford! I take a look at him, and I am going ‘Oh my God! I virtually killed Han Solo, Indiana Jones!’ I’d have been hated by nerds in all places! I’d have been this pariah.