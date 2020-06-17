That Time Harrison Ford Was Once ‘Virtually Killed’ By A Star Trek: Voyager Actor

Depart a Remark
Whereas it does cowl loads of floor, Hollywood can also be, paradoxically, a small city, in that it isn’t terribly troublesome to cross paths with a well known actor. Oftentimes this happens simply with typical fan interactions, after which there are the extra uncommon situations, like that point Star Trek: Voyager actor Garrett Wang virtually ran over Harrison Ford.
Throughout the inaugural episode of The Delta Flyers, Garrett Wang’s podcast with Star Trek: Voyager co-star Robert Duncan McNeill, Wang reminisced about his audition course of for the position of Harry Kim within the Star Trek collection within the mid-1990s. On the day that Wang realized he’d been forged because the character, he drove to Paramount Studios to do a becoming, which led to this near-catastrophe with the person who introduced Han Solo and Indiana Jones to life. In Wang’s phrases:
I’m cruising round, I am really dashing across the parking zone, and I come round this one bend, and this man in a swimsuit walks between two automobiles proper in entrance of my automotive. So I slam on my breaks, and you recognize once you virtually have an accident, your coronary heart is thrashing a thousand miles a minute? And I lock eyes with this dude within the swimsuit, and it is Harrison Ford! I take a look at him, and I am going ‘Oh my God! I virtually killed Han Solo, Indiana Jones!’ I’d have been hated by nerds in all places! I’d have been this pariah.
Yikes! I shudder to assume what would have occurred if Garrett Wang had taken Harrison Ford out of fee. Not solely would one in all Hollywood’s most beloved actors of the final 4 a long time not have gone on to shoot films like Air Drive One, Ok-19: The Widowmaker and 42, to not point out make extra Star Wars and Indiana Jones appearances, however what ought to have been one of many best days in Wang’s skilled life would have instantly been ruined.
Happily, that’s not what occurred, and Harrison Ford and Garrett Wang continued to go down their separate life paths. That mentioned, it didn’t take lengthy for Wang to get some further context following the near-accident, with the actor saying:
I keep in mind studying the Selection paper, our Hollywood type of commerce paper, the following day, and on the entrance web page was a photograph that claims ‘Harrison Ford at Paramount Studios for the Clear and Current Hazard screening.’ So he was there for that, carrying that very same swimsuit that I virtually maimed him in, proper? He might have been a cripple due to me.
Launched to the general public on August 3, 1994, Clear and Current Hazard marked Harrison Ford’s second time taking part in Tom Clancy creation Jack Ryan, having beforehand executed so in 1992’s Patriot Video games. Like its predecessor, Clear and Current Hazard was met with a stable quantity of vital and business success, although along with this being Ford’s ultimate outing as Ryan, it additionally the character’s ultimate film directed by Phillip Noyce, who kicked off the movie collection with the Alec Baldwin-led The Hunt for Pink October.
As for Garrett Wang, he stayed on Star Trek: Voyager for everything of its run, with Ensign Harry Kim being one of many predominant characters. Wang has gone on to reprise the position in just a few video video games, in addition to performed Commander Garan within the fan-made miniseries Star Trek: Of Gods and Males.
