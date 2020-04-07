That Time Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Had To Shut Down Coronavirus Rumors

Depart a Remark
The coronavirus pandemic has folks around the globe involved about their well being and well-being, celebrities included. Sadly, fairly a couple of have nonetheless been identified with the illness. That doesn’t imply, nevertheless, there have been misdiagnoses, and Daniel Radcliffe would know all about that. Final month, experiences started circulating that the previous Harry Potter star had turn into one of many first high-profile names to contract the virus. These tales later turned out to be false and, now, Radcliffe is opening up in regards to the ordeal.
Daniel Radcliffe not too long ago videoed into an episode of The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, throughout which he mentioned the experiences. It seems the actor was in the course of hair and make-up for a play efficiency when he received an uncommon – and trustworthy – response from the make-up artist. However as loopy because the second sounds, it wasn’t the weirdest state of affairs for Radcliffe:
This was about three weeks in the past most likely now. I simply went into hair and make-up earlier than I used to be doing the play and the make-up artist stated to me ‘You’ve received coronavirus!’ And I stated ‘What?’ He had received a textual content from a niece who apparently simply texted him saying to the impact of ‘That dude you’re working with, he’s received coronavirus.’ Very a lot a warning textual content being such as you shouldn’t be working with him, he shouldn’t be going there in any respect. I’ve had numerous different bizarre tales made up about me all through the years, however none as topical as this. So I sort of laughed it off after which I did a day of press the subsequent day during which each interview was simply me denying that I had coronavirus.
Having your make-up artist inform you have got a critical illness is… surprising, to say the least. Regardless of that, Daniel Radcliffe appears to have taken it in stride, as he can brazenly joke about it now. And let’s be trustworthy, you would want a superb humorousness to have the ability to shrug off a state of affairs like that.
With diagnoses seemingly rising by the day, the truth that these experiences gained traction are by no means stunning, even when they’re inaccurate. When big-name actors like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have had bouts with COVID-19, others are certain to get thrown into the combination.
Radcliffe additionally isn’t the one large identify from the Wizarding World to have a coronavirus expertise. Harry Potter writer J.Okay. Rowling thinks she had the virus after having skilled signs for 2 weeks. She now believes she’s recovered, but it’s vital to say that she was by no means formally examined for the virus.
It’s unlucky that Daniel Radcliffe needed to squash these sorts of rumors, however his statements did function a consolation to followers who had been frightened about their favourite wizard.
