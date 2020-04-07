That Time Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Had To Shut Down Coronavirus Rumors

This was about three weeks in the past most likely now. I simply went into hair and make-up earlier than I used to be doing the play and the make-up artist stated to me ‘You’ve received coronavirus!’ And I stated ‘What?’ He had received a textual content from a niece who apparently simply texted him saying to the impact of ‘That dude you’re working with, he’s received coronavirus.’ Very a lot a warning textual content being such as you shouldn’t be working with him, he shouldn’t be going there in any respect. I’ve had numerous different bizarre tales made up about me all through the years, however none as topical as this. So I sort of laughed it off after which I did a day of press the subsequent day during which each interview was simply me denying that I had coronavirus.