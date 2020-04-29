That Time Kate Hudson And Jimmy Fallon Almost Dated While Making Almost Famous

Kate Hudson found that Jimmy Fallon was once as inquisitive about her as she was in him whereas watching a 2018 episode of his present when he performed a sport of Pour It Out with Margot Robbie. Through the phase, Fallon and Robbie answered questions out loud and both revealed the query or took a shot of liquor. When the query was if there was a time he thought he might have dated a co-star, his reply was Kate Hudson. This got here as an entire shock to the Academy Award nominee: