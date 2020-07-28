That Time Keanu Reeves Hosted A John Wick 3 Viewing Party For The Bill And Ted 3 Cast And Crew

Go away a Remark
At the start of subsequent month, Bill and Ted followers will lastly get to reunite with Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves’ beloved doofus characters after almost three many years in Bill and Ted Face the Music. Nonetheless, filming on the threequel occurred just a little over a 12 months in the past, and this resulted in a kind of colliding of worlds for Reeves, as he ended up internet hosting a viewing celebration for Face the Music’s forged and crew for a film of his that was out on the time, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.
This info comes from Bill and Ted Face the Music co-writer and producer Ed Solomon, who was in attendance for the movie’s Comedian-Con @ House panel alongside Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves and plenty of others, and was hosted by Kevin Smith. Right here’s what Solomon recalled when speaking about his favourite occasions on the Face the Music manufacturing:
I feel my favourite second, my most salient second, was on a day the place we had been shut down due to the potential hurricane. We had been all caught up in a city referred to as Covington, and Alex and Keanu each, in numerous methods, like, hosted the entire forged and the entire crew. We truly went to, it was like a 1 o’clock efficiency of John Wick. The entire crew and forged had been caught there, and Keanu truly hosted this manufacturing of John Wick that all of us watched. And then Alex hosted a lunch afterwards… We simply frolicked, none of us might work, and I believed ‘That is simply wonderful.’
Contemplating how widespread the John Wick franchise is, being handled to any screening of the third film could be a deal with for lots of oldsters, however to have is hosted by Keanu Reeves is subsequent degree cool. I’m particularly jealous of whoever was seated proper subsequent to Reeves because the film performed, as they might have whispered a bunch of inquiries to him about what his third outing as the extraordinary murderer was like. Kudos to Alex Winter for additionally offering meals afterwards.
Bill and Ted Face the Music started filming in late June-early July of 2019 and wrapped up in direction of the top of the next August, and since John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum got here out on Could 17 f that 12 months, this screening will need to have occurred someday through the latter half of its theatrical run. Like its predecessors, Parabellum was met with numerous constructive vital reception, and it’s additionally the highest-grossing entry within the sequence up to now with a $326 million world haul.
Now middle-aged and with children of their very own, Bill and Ted Face the Music sees the eponymous protagonists being warned by a customer from the longer term to create their long-heralded epic music in lower than two hours with the intention to save all life on Earth and throughout the universe, requiring them to go on one more time journey journey to perform the duty. The threequel’s forged additionally contains William Sadler, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Jayma Mays, Erinn Hayes and Holland Taylor.
Bill and Ted Face the Music is now slated to drop in restricted theaters and on VOD September 1. As for the opposite films supposed to come back out later this 12 months, yow will discover that info in our 2020 launch schedule.
