That Time Keanu Reeves Hosted A John Wick 3 Viewing Party For The Bill And Ted 3 Cast And Crew

I feel my favourite second, my most salient second, was on a day the place we had been shut down due to the potential hurricane. We had been all caught up in a city referred to as Covington, and Alex and Keanu each, in numerous methods, like, hosted the entire forged and the entire crew. We truly went to, it was like a 1 o’clock efficiency of John Wick. The entire crew and forged had been caught there, and Keanu truly hosted this manufacturing of John Wick that all of us watched. And then Alex hosted a lunch afterwards… We simply frolicked, none of us might work, and I believed ‘That is simply wonderful.’