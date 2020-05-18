That Time Leonardo DiCaprio Auditioned For Stephen Spielberg’s Hook But Didn’t Get It

Go away a Remark
Whereas Steven Spielberg’s Peter Pan film Hook wasn’t an enormous come across launch, it wasn’t for lack of attempting. The movie had a powerful solid that included Dustin Hoffman within the title position, Robin Williams because the grownup Peter Pan, and robust supporting performances by Julia Roberts and Bob Hoskins. These are spectacular names by themselves, but it surely seems Hook may have had one other massive identify or not less than, any individual that turned a giant identify, in Leonardo DiCaprio.
The Amblin Street Instagram account, which follows the profession of Steven Spielberg, lately included a picture of a younger Leonardo Dicaprio auditioning for a task in Hook. It appears that the picture was a part of a chunk that was really specializing in the casting administrators, however occurred to get the shot with a future Oscar winner. Test it out.
Hook hit theaters in December of 1991 so this picture was seemingly taken greater than a full yr sooner than that. At that time, Leonardo DiCaprio definitely wasn’t a family identify. He would not even have his recurring position on the TV collection Rising Pains till the identical yr Hook hit theaters.
Two years later Leonardo DiCaprio would have his escape yr, starring alongside Robert De Niro in This Boy’s Life and receiving his first of many Oscar nominations for What’s Consuming Gilbert Grape. And the remainder is historical past.
It’s unclear what position Leonardo DiCaprio was auditioning for, he would have been about 15 at this level, which makes it unlikely he was wanting on the position of Jack, the son of Robin Williams’ character. He would have been considerably older that Charlie Korsmo, the actor who acquired that position. It’s extra seemingly DiCaprio was searching for one other half. Maybe he would have been one of many Misplaced Boys. Are you able to think about Leonardo DiCaprio as Rufio? Dante Basco, who acquired that position, is barely youthful than DiCaprio, so that appears like a greater match.
Leonardo DiCaprio is not the one actor who very practically appeared in Hook however didn’t. Not too long ago, Jurassic Park‘s Joseph Mazzello revealed that his position because the younger Tim within the movie happened following an audition to play Jack in Hook. Spielberg apparently appreciated the younger actor however determined he wasn’t proper for Hook, and so put him within the different film as an alternative.
One has to note that Leonardo DiCaprio did not get an identical alternative. It would take Leo greater than a decade to get his likelihood to work with Steven Spielberg, in 2002’s Catch Me if You Can. It was in all probability definitely worth the wait all issues thought of. The position would nab DiCaprio a Golden Globe nomination.
Hook in all probability would not have made Leonardo DiCaprio a star any sooner than he turned one. The film wasn’t properly liked by critics or the field workplace upon its launch. Right this moment, nevertheless, the movie could be very properly regarded by many followers. If it had been a really early Leonardo DiCaprio position, it may need achieved that cult basic standing a bit sooner.
Add Comment