That Time Michael Cera Got A Concussion While Filming Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

It was freezing after we have been capturing that battle with Chris Evans all via the night time. There was this second the place I get hit over the pinnacle with a skateboard, which was imagined to explode on influence. They construct this skateboard out of balsa wooden; I’m carrying a helmet below my hat. However this factor wouldn’t break. We did, like, 5 takes of me simply getting hit over the pinnacle full drive in an effort to make [it] explode. I felt myself getting a concussion. After 5 takes of that, I stated to Edgar, ‘I don’t suppose I can do that anymore.’ They did it with a CG impact in the long run.