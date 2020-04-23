That Time Pierce Brosnan Saved Halle Berry From Choking Filming Die Another Day’s Sex Scene

Go away a Remark
Generally that magic second in entrance of the digicam simply doesn’t go as deliberate. In the most effective of instances, you may get some gold out of the second and it stays within the movie. The worst case situations often don’t wind up within the ultimate reduce, which is some extent that additionally stands within the story of how Halle Berry nearly choked throughout her intercourse scene in 2002’s Die Another Day, and he or she was fortunately saved by Pierce Brosnan.
As Halle Berry spoke throughout an interview with The Tonight Present with Jimmy Fallon, Berry was requested if there was ever a stunt she was embarrassed to have flubbed on a set. Which, in flip, led to the next story being shared on broadcast TV:
I’m imagined to be making an attempt to be all attractive with a fig — after which I find yourself choking on it. And he needed to rise up and do the Heimlich. So not attractive, so not attractive.
On this intimate second between Halle Berry’s Jinx and Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond, the NSA agent and her British counterpart are having a witty dialog between the sheets. And simply because the patented Bond Banter comes out to play, Jinx pull out a knife… with the categorical goal to slice and share a fig together with her bedmate.
The best way that the scene really performed out in Die Another Day’s completed reduce did obtain the specified impact ultimately. You possibly can take a look at that second, and extra particularly the fig stunt work that Halle Berry did for that scene, beneath:
As embarrassing as this incident might have sounded, plainly there was nothing however respect between the Die Another Day co-stars after the actual fact. Halle Berry confirmed as a lot, as she gushed about Pierce Brosnan with the next reward:
He was there for me, and he’ll at all times be one in all my favourite folks in the entire world.
It looks as if a very good time to dive again into the Pierce Brosnan period of James Bond historical past, as final weekend’s Goldeneye watch occasion even acquired the person himself to touch upon a number of essential particulars of his tenure within the position.
Whereas Jimmy Fallon was proper in the truth that you don’t usually see the Heimlich Maneuver in a James Bond movie, this entire story does draw an fascinating parallel to an earlier, pre-Bond second in Pierce Brosnan’s performing profession.
Whereas he by no means gave any of his fellow brokers the Heimlich, he was on the receiving finish of it in one in all his most well-known movie roles as Stu, the suitor to Sally Discipline’s Miranda, within the Robin Williams comedy Mrs. Doubtfire.
Pierce Brosnan has had his personal story about an embarrassing second that by no means made the cameras, however undoubtedly made the historical past books for the James Bond sequence. For all we all know, he informed that story to Halle Berry when the cameras wrapped, and everybody was protected and sound. A minimum of, we’d prefer to assume that’s how issues performed out, if solely to additional verify the chemistry between Brosnan and Berry as professionals who know the way to activate the allure.
Die Another Day is at the moment obtainable for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu; in addition to all the different Pierce Brosnan Bond movies.
