That Time Robert Pattinson Tried To Hide His Batman Screen Test From Christopher Nolan

For an actor, some of the tough elements of starring in a high-profile superhero movie is retaining the function a secret till it’s been formally introduced. That is precisely what Robert Pattinson skilled when he was solid because the lead in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Whereas the actor was in a position to keep away from spilling the beans too quickly, he did run right into a little bit of problem when it got here to retaining his function a secret from his Tenet director – Christopher Nolan.
Robert Pattinson not too long ago recalled that whereas filming Tenet, he needed to preserve his The Batman casting a secret from his co-workers. This turned particularly tough when the actor needed to step away to do a display check. He devised an affordable story to present to Christopher Nolan in order that he could possibly be excused, however the intelligent director noticed proper by his ruse:
It’s humorous as a result of Chris is so secretive about every thing to do together with his films. After which I needed to be actually secretive about Batman stuff. So I needed to misinform Chris about having to go for a display check – I mentioned I had a household emergency. And as quickly as I mentioned ‘it’s a household emergency’ he mentioned: ‘You’re doing the Batman addition, aren’t you?’
Robert Pattinson’s feedback to The Irish Occasions don’t come as a shock within the slightest. Christopher Nolan is a grasp in relation to retaining secrets and techniques, as most of his initiatives are shrouded in uncertainty throughout manufacturing. So Pattinson’s failed try and idiot him simply goes to point out {that a} pupil simply can’t simply pull the wool over the eyes of the instructor.
The thriller surrounding Tenet has been a critical testomony to Christopher Nolan and the solid’s skill to maintain secrets and techniques. To date, not a lot is thought concerning the movie, aside from the truth that it’ll see John David Washington’s protagonist attempt to forestall World Warfare III. And naturally, it’ll additionally make the most of the idea of time inversion in fascinating methods.
This similar stage of secrecy additionally extends to Robert Pattinson’s work on The Batman. Only a few plot particulars have been launched to this point, however we do know that it’s going to middle on a youthful Bruce Wayne and have villains like Catwoman and Penguin. And like Tenet, we’re going to have to attend a bit longer for the movie’s launch because of the ongoing international well being disaster.
Though Robert Pattinson was unable to cover his function because the Darkish Knight from Christopher Nolan, he ought to nonetheless be applauded for not revealing something from Tenet or The Batman to most of the people. I can solely think about how arduous it have to be for him to not discuss both manufacturing. We could have loads of questions on each initiatives, however it’ll definitely be higher to go in clear and be shocked once we lastly sit down to look at them within the theater.
Tenet is anticipated to be launched in choose theaters within the US on September 3, whereas The Batman is scheduled to open on October 1, 2021.
