That Time Robert Pattinson Tried To Hide His Batman Screen Test From Christopher Nolan

Though Robert Pattinson was unable to cover his function because the Darkish Knight from Christopher Nolan, he ought to nonetheless be applauded for not revealing something from Tenet or The Batman to most of the people. I can solely think about how arduous it have to be for him to not discuss both manufacturing. We could have loads of questions on each initiatives, however it’ll definitely be higher to go in clear and be shocked once we lastly sit down to look at them within the theater.