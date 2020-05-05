That Time Star Wars Forced Star Trek To Change The Title To Wrath Of Khan

Simply as Star Trek II discovered itself a product of a number of adjustments on the scripting finish, the title for the movie was modified as a result of the unique title of the 1982 sci-fi basic was similar to the title of a Star Wars movie that was in manufacturing. So what was the unique title for The Wrath of Khan? Brace yourselves, as if historical past stored us heading in the right direction, it might have been Star Trek: The Vengeance of Khan.