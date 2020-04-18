That Time Steve Zahn Almost Died While Shooting That Thing You Do

Tom Everett Scott: That was the day that started off with a Swiss crane crashing and nearly killing Steve Zahn.

Steve Zahn: That was insane. That nearly landed on my head.

Scott: I started working, they usually had been like, ‘Did you hear in regards to the crane?’

Zahn: I used to be plugged into the sound sales space, and I had headphones on. I used to be taking part in my half, practising, and I search for and I see fluorescent lights falling, and I see this crane coming proper in direction of me. And I jumped out of the best way, and it lands on the cart. I bit my decrease lip, and it was bleeding, and I first thought ‘I don’t need to get it on my costume’. So I used to be over a trash can, and Tom [Everett Scott] walks in, he doesn’t know what’s happening, and he seems to be at me and sees the blood, and he begins laughing like I’m pulling a joke on him, and I’m like ‘No, dude, that is actual.’ And we really needed to shoot the scene otherwise in order that I had a proof for a reduce lip or one thing like that.

Scott: I really thought the crane hit simply your lip.