That Time Steve Zahn Almost Died While Shooting That Thing You Do

Almost 25 years after author/director Tom Hanks gave the world a music film basic with That Thing You Do, the world has given the film the find it irresistible really deserves. A comedy in regards to the ups and downs of turning into a one hit surprise, the lads concerned in The Wonders just lately reunited for a charitable trigger by offering a watch celebration commentary for the ages. And with out this blessed reunion, we’d have by no means discovered how Steve Zahn actually nearly died whereas making the movie.
Zahn took half within the That Thing You Do watch celebration, together with bandmates Tom Everett Scott, Ethan Embry (Tobias Participant himself), and Johnathon Schaech. Through the dialogue, the group mentioned a harrowing, however nonetheless form of shaggy dog story, in nice element. What you’re about to learn is a forwards and backwards that came about between Scott and Zahn, as they recalled the occasion:
Tom Everett Scott: That was the day that started off with a Swiss crane crashing and nearly killing Steve Zahn.
Steve Zahn: That was insane. That nearly landed on my head.
Scott: I started working, they usually had been like, ‘Did you hear in regards to the crane?’
Zahn: I used to be plugged into the sound sales space, and I had headphones on. I used to be taking part in my half, practising, and I search for and I see fluorescent lights falling, and I see this crane coming proper in direction of me. And I jumped out of the best way, and it lands on the cart. I bit my decrease lip, and it was bleeding, and I first thought ‘I don’t need to get it on my costume’. So I used to be over a trash can, and Tom [Everett Scott] walks in, he doesn’t know what’s happening, and he seems to be at me and sees the blood, and he begins laughing like I’m pulling a joke on him, and I’m like ‘No, dude, that is actual.’ And we really needed to shoot the scene otherwise in order that I had a proof for a reduce lip or one thing like that.
Scott: I really thought the crane hit simply your lip.
This explicit second occurred in the course of the capturing of the State Honest sequences that noticed That Thing You Do’s solid taking part in deep cuts like “Dance With Me Tonight” to an enormous crowd of extras, and making film historical past within the course of. However fortunately, that historical past didn’t embrace Steve Zahn getting taken out by a crane and as an alternative, noticed Zahn combating by means of a 103 diploma fever to carry out one-liners about pigging competitions and the way his “first boy-girl factor” occurred to be related to Diane Dane.
Throughout their reunion, the lads often known as The Wonders additionally paid charitable tribute to the late Adam Schelsinger, the songwriter who gave the movie its titular hit. His latest passing was the catalyst behind getting the movie’s solid collectively once more, resulting in an evening of reverent tribute and hysterical commentary.
With the latest development of watch events in isolation taking off, there are certain to be extra reunions that disclose such attention-grabbing behind-the-scenes tales as those the That Thing You Do solid shared. However none of them are going to contain Steve Zahn, a Swiss crane crash, and a success tune that’s nonetheless melting hearts to this very day. Benefit: The Wonders.
That Thing You Do is accessible to stream by means of Cinemax and could be bought or rented on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. A MusiCares COVID-19 Reduction Fund has additionally been established. These may also donate by means of a excessive curler bid on a primary urgent for the long run Mondo vinyl launch of the soundtrack.
