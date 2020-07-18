That Time The Outsiders’ Tom Cruise And Rob Lowe Were Left To Sleep In Strangers’ Homes

They got here to us at rehearsal and like ‘Okay so we’re gonna divide you up. Rob, Tom you guys are gonna go stick with Invoice and Sandy Webber. And we simply went to their little home and had dinner. Tom and I ended up within the basement on two cots. And we’re like ‘We don’t know these folks.’ I imply, who vetted them? Do you assume Francis Ford Coppola spent a number of time vetting these folks? I can let you know he didn’t.