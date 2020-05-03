That Time Tiffany Haddish Got Caught Using The Bathroom During A Zoom Meeting

I assumed whoever is on the entrance factor is all you possibly can see. I assumed I ain’t gonna say nothing, however I gotta use the restroom. I didn’t need to depart the assembly both, so I took the cellphone with me as a result of I did not know you might scroll over and all people might see all people. I didn’t know. I took it with me, began utilizing the lavatory they usually have been like, ‘Tiffany, um, we all know you’re within the restroom, proper?’ I used to be like, ‘Y’all can see me!?’ Evidently, I offered that present. I offered the present.