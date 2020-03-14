That Time Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Paid For His Co-Stars Real-Life Flight Training

Strive not falling in love with aviation after residing out each pilot’s dream whereas capturing Top Gun. Particularly while you see the best way Tom Cruise flexes it. After wrapping a capturing day, Tom would rocket off into the sundown in his P-51 whereas I might limply shuffle into the forged van. The wings had been simply a lot cooler than the wheels…and for Christmas, Tom purchased me an iPad with my flight college downloaded and pay as you go. And yesterday, after months of flying, finding out, and testing…I’m the actual deal.