That Time Twilight Almost Prevented Anna Kendrick From Earning Her First Oscar Nomination

Anna Kendrick has already had a formidable profession in movie, engaged on quite a lot of tasks and even incomes an Oscar nomination for her position reverse George Clooney in Up within the Air. One in every of Kendrick’s large film gigs was taking part in Jessica within the Twilight franchise, showing in 4 totally different installments within the property as Bella’s highschool pal. But it surely seems that filming for New Moon might have probably prevented her from engaged on Up within the Air, and subsequently getting her first Academy Award nomination.