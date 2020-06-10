That Time Twilight Almost Prevented Anna Kendrick From Earning Her First Oscar Nomination

Anna Kendrick has already had a powerful profession in movie, engaged on quite a lot of tasks and even incomes an Oscar nomination for her function reverse George Clooney in Up within the Air. Considered one of Kendrick’s massive film gigs was taking part in Jessica within the Twilight franchise, showing in 4 completely different installments within the property as Bella’s highschool good friend. But it surely seems that filming for New Moon might have probably prevented her from engaged on Up within the Air, and due to this fact getting her first Academy Award nomination.