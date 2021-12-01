That Twitter CEOs announce big news with screenshots shows that the platform still lacks tools

Jack Dorsey no longer holds the CEO role on Twitter. The news flew through all the media yesterday, and it was also “great news” for investors, as the company rose 11% in the stock market after his dismissal. From now on, Parag Agrawal will take over the leadership, while Dorsey will remain on the board of directors until spring to help with the transition.

Dorsey published un tweet where it said verbatim: ‘I love twitter’. Hours later he launched an official statement where he confirmed the rumors of his dismissal, something that has been by his own decision. However, there is something that does not quite fit in his farewell letter, and it is precisely that, that it is a screenshot of an e-mail.

I open thread

Agrawal cited Dorsey’s tweet with another screenshot of an email. I think you can follow where I’m going, right? Twitter still lacks the means to express itself extensively.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

What you see below is a thread from Dorsey in 2015. In it he announces his return as CEO of Twitter and Square, his payment platform. The founder used the platform’s own tools to announce important changes. However, this time, he opted for a written text and shown through a screenshot.

🐥⚡️ Hello! We have some news to share! — jack⚡️ (@jack) October 5, 2015

For some time the platform has tried to satisfy all those who were looking for a way to express themselves at length on Twitter, examples of this are the arrival of threads, or the extension of the character limit to 280. However, although the threads they are quite popular, users continue to use third-party applications to spread their words.

Returning to Dorsey’s tweet, another of its peculiarities is its ineffectiveness to read it on mobile devices, since It would be necessary to expand it and move to read this farewell letter. Most users use Twitter on smartphones, and it is interesting to see how after such a long time, there are still tools to optimize reading and provide a solution to long texts.

Clearly the company has rethought increasing the length of tweets much more. Years ago, the medium Recode pointed out that Twitter had a plan to extend the limit to 10,000 characters. It seemed that the company intended to maintain the structure of the tweet, but have the option to click on it and read the remaining text.

More recent to this, Twitter acquired Revue to add newsletters to the platform, a function that was integrated into the social network this year, and that combined with Medium, for example, opened the possibility of extending our words. Although also in this sense, we would continue to opt for a third-party medium.

The fact that both Dorsey and Agrawal have chosen to send a screenshot of an email, It is a reflection that both managers are not comfortable with the tools that Twitter currently presents, and while the platform is receiving novel changes such as Spaces, there are still some pillars to polish.