“That was the moment we’d been waiting for” – Britain’s Got Talent’s Simon Cowell wowed by Whitney Houston act

Whitney Houston tribute act Belinda Davids had the Britain’s Got Expertise viewers on their ft after her transferring rendition of One Moment in Time.

The 43-year-old singer from South Africa was the final act to audition for this 12 months’s competitors.

Acting on tonight’s present, Belinda nervously took to the stage, telling the judges that she was competing to additional her music profession. “I’m a singer and I do Whitney Houston songs,” she mentioned.

“Nicely these are powerful sneakers to fill,” decide Simon Cowell responded.

When Simon requested her why she selected the Whitney traditional One Moment in Time, Belinda mentioned that it reminded her of her kids.

“I’ve two boys and the most vital factor for me to do is to make my children proud,” she mentioned.

Belinda’s efficiency amazed each the viewers and the judges, with each giving her a standing ovation.

“What a method to finish the present,” Simon mentioned. “This was only a unbelievable finish to a unbelievable tour. I completely adore you.”

David Walliams added: “You’ve created such a large moment tonight for all of us.”

Alesha Dixon chimed in, telling Belinda that she was a category act. “I need to see the title Belinda Davids in lights – you’re wonderful.”

“You’ve that means to maneuver us together with your voice. It was nice,” Amanda Holden mentioned.

As Belinda left the stage, Simon instructed the different judges: “That was the moment we’d been waiting for.”

Belinda Davids was the final act to audition, with the Britain’s Got Expertise semi-finals, which have been delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, happening later this 12 months.

Britain’s Got Expertise will proceed on ITV later this 12 months.