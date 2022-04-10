That Windows 11 exists “because of the pandemic” is one of the strangest things Microsoft has told us

At a recent event on the future of Windows 11, Microsoft finally explained to us why this system exists if the latest version of windows was supposed to be windows 10. If you hadn’t heard, then those of Redmond have blamed COVID-19.

They have literally said that what happens is that “Windows 11 exists because a global pandemic happened“. This is certainly one of the strangest things that Microsoft has been able to use to justify the existence of the system, something they honestly didn’t need to do.





Of all the things the pandemic has changed in the world, a Windows 11 version change is probably the most absurd





After that statement in 2015 that Windows 10 would be huge and eternal, it took many of us completely by surprise that in 2021 a Windows 11 appeared out of nowhere. It was an announcement that came with more than one surprise, both good and bad.

Among the good things was that “visual revolution in Windows”, which until recently had been promised but for Windows 10. A faster system, smaller updates, new app store with support for Android apps, improvements for gaming, and more. visual consistency.

Among the bad ones, there are those infamous minimum requirements that are sometimes incomprehensible to the user, which they leave out lots of powerful and modern equipment with no satisfactory explanation. As satisfying as the justification that Windows 11 exists because the pandemic happened, and as consistent as the system’s interface.

Microsoft’s words were as follows:

The how, when and where we work changed radically overnight. The digital transformation accelerated more than we could have foreseen. So Windows also had to change. A new version designed for hybrid work was absolutely necessary. But every day presents new challenges. So, let Windows continue to evolve and you evolve in your work regardless of the surprises that each day brings us.

Windows 10 not suitable for hybrid work?



With Windows 365 you can run a Windows 10 or Windows 11 virtual PC from the browser on any device

To say that how, when and where we work changed radically overnight is true for many people, but it is not true for many others. The pandemic did not invent telecommutingand the “digital transformation” began decades ago.

Millions of people around the world were already using Windows 10 to work remotely, Windows 10 already had Microsoft Teams, and if what you wanted to promote was hybrid work As they have said, for this, before Windows 11 came out, they announced Windows 365, which, let’s remember, works with Windows 10 as well.

Windows 365 can be fully justified by something like the pandemic, which has forced many companies to offer more comfortable solutions for employees to work remotely and to access their work teams from any device, with everything backed up in the cloud. It is the evolution of the PC model as a service that Microsoft wants to promote with Azure.

At least for now, Windows 11 doesn’t really do anything that Windows 10 can’t.

Now, Windows 11 is just one more number than 10. It didn’t have to be justified by the pandemic, it could have been “because we felt like it.” It is in the end Microsoft that decides the number, magnitude and characteristics of the changes that justify a version change. The pandemic thing was superfluous, especially because of the last sentence that tells us that “Windows continues to evolve.”



Things like Windows 365 Switch or better integration with Microsoft Teams may very well be implemented in Windows 10

And it is that precisely that was the justification for Windows 10 to be the last Windows, because it would be a Windows that would continue to evolve as a service and it would no longer be necessary to change its name. Everything that has been implemented in Windows 11 could and can be implemented in Windows 10, and in fact, many updates are coming to both systems at the same time.

The differences for the user who stops in front of Windows 11 after coming from using Windows 10 are so few that I have personally gotten tired of reading the phrase “Windows 11 is Windows 10 with another skin”. This is not true, but it is understandable that many feel this way, after all, changes to a system that lives and dies for backwards compatibility are always barely noticeable.