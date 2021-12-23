That’s how profitable it is for you to study online programming: a specialized platform has been bought for more than 500 million euros

The digital learning company Skillsoft has announced the purchase of Codecademy for 525 million dollars. Codecademy was founded in 2011 and in 2021 it has presented revenue of $ 41 million.

Codecademy now has about 40 million users, and Skillsoft plans to bring the platform to more companies than make the Fortune 1000 list, and also aims to expand the curriculum. Another milestone this year is that Codecademy has raised more than $ 80 million in funding from investors such as Index Ventures.

This online teaching website currently offers courses on 14 different programming languages ​​and covering various topics, such as cybersecurity, cloud, application development and data science. Also, Skillsoft plans to add its AI program to the Codecademy offering, with the ultimate goal of being able to “make additional and cross-sales in the customer base of each company.”

Online learning has seen significant growth in the last decade, but since the Covid-19 virus pandemic began, online learning has become more important in people’s lives, studies show. Every month at Genbeta we make a compilation of online courses available for free and readers always show great interest in these articles, like the last one this December.

In August of this year, Coursera posted record second-quarter results that stood out because they were 38% above the data for the same period last year, despite the fact that in 2020 the confinement situation was greater than in 2021.

Ken Hahn, Coursera’s CFO, explains that “following the surge in the 2020 pandemic, we believe we are seeing sustained structural demand for online learning.” This may be a sign that this “new normal” has brought trends that are here to stay. Do not forget that this firm gave away courses for a time, which could serve as a great showcase during the months of confinement.

In the case of Spain, before the mandatory national quarantine declared in March 2020, face-to-face training was preferred by many students and online education was reserved for when personal or professional obligations prevented them from attending physical classes, according to experts. consulted by Engadget. “The online university seemed like a second-rate training, in which it was easier or they gave you the title, but all these stigmas have now come down,” explained Rubén González, vice-rector for Academic Planning at the International University of La Rioja ( LINK).

Only in April 2020 Oscar Fuente, director of IEBS Business School, points out that from March to April they had increased your billing 300% in short courses and video. Nacho de Pinedo, CEO of ISDI pointed out that its demand had grown by 76% compared to April 2019.

This trend is now reflected with the millionaire purchase of Codecademy.