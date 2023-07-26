That’s My Jam Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A number of former cast members of Saturday Night Live will appear in the hour-long Christmas special that serves as the debut episode of That’s My Jam Season 3.

The seasonal variations of the enjoyable activities we saw in Season 1 will be included in this special episode, which will debut on December 5, 2022.

Following a successful first season, which NBC and Nielsen claim was the network’s best-ever digital debut for a non-scripted program and over 250 million views across linear, digital, including social platforms, the show has been renewed.

The first episode was seen by 8.3 million people and scored a 2.1 rating among those aged 18 to 49.

When well-known celebrities like Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend participated in the inaugural episode as participants, the program was destined for success.

The premise is straightforward: each episode has a number of celebrities, teams develop, games are being played, and a winner is proclaimed.

There are games like Wheel of Musical Impressions, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and Mixtape Medley Showdown.

The show serves as a refreshment for the viewers while including a dash of Jimmy’s upbeat disposition. Fans are interested in learning if That’s My Jam Season 3 will be renewed or not for various reasons.

Generally speaking, we do believe that this will be one of those series that the broadcasting company covers, and for a variety of different reasons.

They may firstly further showcase some of their own talent on the music-themed variety program.

Jimmy Fallon is the featured guest, and you may then add coaches from The Voice or characters from your written programs.

Don’t forget that there is now a writers’ strike, which is another reason why this network is trying to keep this running.

The network will become even more thirsty for additional programs to cover the gaps in the case of a protracted strike. One of them may be this.

Even if the second season’s numbers by no means lit the globe on fire, we also don’t believe they were at all dismal. Based on that, it’s reasonable to infer that the program may return.

That’s My Jam Season 3 Release Date

“That’s My Jam” has still not received a formal renewal or cancellation for season 3. The show’s second season ended on November 24, 2021, and since then, people have been anxiously anticipating news on the show’s future.

Fans should hold out hope since it often takes networks a few months to decide whether or to not renew a program. The series’ listeners should be hoping for news of a renewal shortly.

That’s My Jam Season 3 Cast

Jimmy Fallon will likely return to serve as the show’s host in 2024. Given that the program is carried on NBC Network, it’s feasible that further NBC Network celebrities may join the list of famous visitors.

The Voice coaches Ariana Grande, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton made an appearance on the first episode of That’s My Jam Season 1, which many fans may still remember.

In addition to these, other performers who performed on the show included Terry Crews, the America’s Got Talent presenter, singer Chance the Rapper, Taraji P. Henson, a former Empire actor, Kate Hudson, the star of Truth Be Told, and musician Bebe Rexha, among many others.

That’s My Jam Season 3 Plot

A musical quiz show called “That’s My Jam” has become quite well-liked by spectators. Celebrities compete against one another in a variety of musical tasks for a chance to win a $50,000 award for their preferred charity on the program.

Four well-known participants participate in activities including song guessing, karaoke singing, and group numbers in each episode.

The show’s distinctive concept, which blends aspects of humour, music, and competition, may be credited with its popularity. The famous guest list further heightens the thrill and anticipation for each show.

With fresh obstacles and a variety of well-known characters expected to compete, Season 3 looks to be more thrilling than ever.

Another season of spectacular performances and charity donations are in store for the show’s fans.

On the other hand, if the writers’ strike ends a little bit sooner than most people anticipate, you may then have That is my favourite music: Having a wide range of alternatives is a smart midway insurance policy in case things don’t go as planned throughout the season.

