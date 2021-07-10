Thawarchand Gehlot To Take Oath As Karnataka Governor The following day | LatestLY

Bengaluru, July 10: Former union minister Thawarchand Gehlot might be sworn in because the nineteenth Governor of Karnataka on Sunday.

As according to an authentic unencumber issued by means of the Karnataka govt, former Rajya Sabha MP Gehlot will take oath at 10:30 am at Raj Bhawan within the state.

Former Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Gehlot used to be appointed the brand new Governor of Karnataka on July 6. He used to be a few of the 12 Union Ministers who had resigned from their posts of Council of Ministers forward of the Union Cupboard growth on July 7. President Appoints New Governors in 8 States, Thawarchand Gehlot Will get Karnataka.

He used to be the Chief of the Space in Rajya Sabha since 2019. Governo-designate Gehlot has served as BJP’s Karnataka unit in rate between 2006 and 2014 when he used to be birthday party common secretary.

73-year-old Gehlot will substitute Vajubhai R Vala, who has held the put up of Governor of Karnataka since 2014.

Excluding Gehlot, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed 3 new governors. Hari Babu Kambhampati, the previous Lok Sabha member from Vishakhapatnam, has been appointed because the Governor of Mizoram. PS Sreedharan Pillai, the present Governor of Mizoram, has been transferred to Goa.

Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, BJP chief from Gujarat, has been appointed as Governor of Madhya Pradesh and Goa minister Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will take over because the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has additionally been transferred to Tripura, and the present Governor of the northeastern state Ramesh Bais will now function Jharkhand Governor. Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has been transferred and appointed because the Governor of Haryana.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Team of workers won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)