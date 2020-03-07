The 10 Best Adam Driver Movies, Ranked

In addition to the assault on his mom’s Resistance ship close to the start of the movie, Kylo Ren spends a lot of the film attempting to attach and type an alliance with Rey, which in the end results in the enduring “Throne Room” scene the place the 2 take down Supreme Chief Snoke’s Praetorian Guard. However simply when it seems like Ren is about to show away from the darkish facet, he doubles down and declares that he’s the Supreme Chief of The First Order. Following the scene, Ren falls deeper into the darkish facet as he takes on his uncle and former Jedi grasp Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). All through his complete arc within the movie (and collection as an entire), we see a sure unhappiness and diploma of ache in Ren’s eyes that make us need to root for him, regardless of his despicable actions.