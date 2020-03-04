The 10 Best Andy Serkis Movies, Ranked

9. 13 Going On 30 (2004)

You may not bear in mind, however Andy Serkis can also be within the 2004 fantasy romantic comedy 13 Going On 30, starring Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old woman who needs to be an grownup. Serkis portrays Richard Kneeland, Jenna’s boss at Poise journal after she is transferred right into a 30-year-old. The large second for Serkis comes about midway by means of the movie when Jenna is making an attempt to save lots of a nearly-dead Poise social gathering by getting everybody to bounce to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” At first, Kneeland stands again and watches in a state of defeat, however as increasingly folks take part, his temper shifts and we see him soar into the lead spot within the dance routine and take over the present.