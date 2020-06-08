The 10 Best Atlanta Episodes So Far, Ranked

6. Streets On Lock (Season 1, Episode 2)

Within the sequence’ second episode ever, we catch a glimpse into Al’s aversion to his personal fame as Paper Boi, which turns into extra prevalent in Season 2, however the extra vital focus of the story is Earn’s time in custody following a violent dispute on the finish of the pilot. It’s clear Earn has by no means been on the within earlier than, however is surrounded by individuals virtually too used to this setting, marking the primary of Atlanta‘s many forays into boldly genuine social commentary that cleverly distracts you with its signature absurdist humor earlier than pulling the rug proper from below you with some brutal honesty.