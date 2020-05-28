The 10 Best Breaking Bad Episodes, Ranked

1. Ozymandias – Season 5, Episode 14

Percy Bysshe Shelley’s “Ozymandias” paints the portrait of a as soon as mighty king whose dominion has been diminished to mockery, represented by the little that continues to be of a statue bearing his resemblance partially consumed by the sand beneath. That being mentioned, it’s clear why the third-to-last episode of Breaking Bad, written by Moira Walley-Beckett, is known as after the well-known poem. It marks the second Walter White’s “kingdom” is diminished to bitter rubble as he witnesses the Neo-Nazis he employed to kill Jesse as a substitute homicide his brother-in-law, loses most of his loot to them, and, lastly, turns into an enemy to his circle of relatives all in the identical day.