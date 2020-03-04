The 10 Best Chris Hemsworth Movies, Ranked

Thor’s quest in Avengers: Infinity Struggle, from the hopeless sole survivor of the Mad Titan’s Asgardian slaughter to a thunderous redemption with the debut of Stormbreaker, solely to be introduced down once more by Thanos’ reminder that he “ought to have aimed for the pinnacle,” is simply one of many many, many, MANY character-driven storylines which might be dealt with masterfully. The “unattainable” process that Joss Whedon confronted with simply six characters in 2012’s The Avengers is nothing in comparison with what the Russo Brothers did on this movie with virtually each character beforehand launched within the MCU as much as that time. And the story had solely simply begun…