The 10 Best Doctor Who Episodes, Ranked

5. “Hear” Season 8, Episode 4

Doctor Who does not do many horror episodes, however when it does it tends to get it proper. Peter Capaldi’s Doctor is left alone on Clara’s date evening with Danny, and within the course of turns into satisfied of a creature with the proper capacity to cover. For all of the suspense and pressure of the episode, the ending is definitely actually sensible and stunning contemplating the place one could count on a Doctor Who plot to go – which can be why it is so universally celebrated. “Hear” really grew to become the primary Doctor Who journey to be nominated for the Bram Stoker Award, which is given to works which were written to a superior horror customary. Previous award recipients embody Stephen King and Clive Barker, so I believe that speaks sufficient to this episode’s spook issue and its total high quality compared to the remainder of the franchise.