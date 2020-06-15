The 10 Best Doctor Who Episodes, Ranked

Depart a Remark
Whereas there’s a good bit of consistency in fan opinion when rating one of the best Doctor Who Docs because the 2005 reboot, issues are inclined to get a bit murky when followers debate one of the best episodes. The number of leads, supporting casts, writers, and villains through the years introduce lots of variables that make any listing of High 10 episodes range from fan to fan, and that is okay!
That is very true when one opens up a definitive High 10 listing for each episode from Christopher Eccleston to Jodie Whittaker. Regardless of that, I believe I’ve managed to compile a strong listing of should watch favorites for any fan throughout the board, no matter whether or not their allegiance is to David Tennant, Matt Smith, Billie Piper, or Karen Gillan. Attempt to put bias apart, and see these 10 episodes (a few of that are advised in two elements) as one of the best of one of the best that Doctor Who has to supply.
10. “Fugitive Of The Judoon” Season 12, Episode 5
Some could say it is too early to think about any of Jodie Whittaker’s run as prime ten materials, however how can any Doctor Who fan not love “Fugitive of the Judoon”? Jo Martin’s shock character reveal was a shock I by no means noticed coming, arriving at a time when it was questionable if the franchise may do something to shock me anymore. With that reveal all the things in Doctor Who modified. It is a second that set the tone for the remainder of Season 12, which additionally teased some tales that can essentially alter the world of the present as viewers comprehend it. I can not wait to see what occurs subsequent, which is a big cause why this episode made the listing regardless of being a lot newer than many others on right here.
9. “The Day Of The Doctor” 50th Anniversary Particular
In “The Day Of The Doctor” a.ok.a. the 50th anniversary particular, David Tennant and Matt Smith’s incarnations of the Doctor crew up with John Damage’s recently-introduced Doctor and tackle the Zygons in a love letter to the franchise’s complete historical past. Stars from Doctor Who‘s previous each distant and up to date reprise their roles, or like former Doctor actor Tom Baker, play different roles solely. All of that plus a collaborative effort between the Docs’ throughout all eras through the use of footage actually make this an iconic episode, and one any fan ought to revisit at the least as soon as of their life. My one gripe could be that the sequence may’ve finished a greater job on the time of incorporating the anniversary inside the principle story, however I can deal given how massive a celebration this was for the present.
8. “Vincent And The Doctor” Season 5, Episode 10
Doctor Who has its fair proportion of emotional episodes, although I might say a overwhelming majority of them work tears out of viewers by creating tales for its fictional characters. “Vincent And The Doctor” does one thing completely different, as The Doctor and Amy Pond go and go to the tortured and beneath valued artist of his time, Vincent Van Gogh. The episode options a terrific cameo from actor Invoice Nighy, and an ending that’s each heartwarming and devastating for the viewers. I am of the private opinion that if you aren’t getting teary-eyed by the top of this one, there’s nothing that can make you cry. That is an particularly good episode for addressing that though it appears Doctor Who very clearly adjustments the longer term, generally the longer term does not change into the longer term we’re aware of till the journey is over.
7. “The Stolen Earth”https://www.#.com/”Journey’s Finish” Season 4, Episodes 12 and 13
This two-parter was the unique mega crossover of Doctor Who, and featured characters from the present’s previous, the Captain Jack spinoff Torchwood, and The Sarah Jane Adventures. It is all the best heroes of the franchise (together with Doctor Donna) going face to face with Daleks in an journey that lastly resolves the tragedy of Rose and The Doctor. It additionally has an actual heartbreaking ending for Donna Noble, which I am personally nonetheless not over to this present day. If there’s any reputable gripe to have with this sequence, it is that it basically wrote the companion out of ever showing in future adventures going ahead, which is what makes it one of many largest character exits for me personally.
6. “Dalek” Season 1, Episode 6
The Daleks are probably the most feared enemy of The Doctor, however that is comparatively new data to anybody who began Doctor Who on the reboot. “Dalek” does a terrific job of promoting that time by turning the jovial Doctor into an unforgiving monster. He even tried to kill the Dalek at one level, which is fairly excessive for his character. It is efficient as a result of it exhibits the viewers simply how evil the Dalek species is traditionally, even when the top does put that into query. On reflection, this episode exhibits that whereas The Doctor does wish to prioritize his message of peace, he’s not above taking a villain down if it means he can defend the lives of many extra by doing so.
5. “Hear” Season 8, Episode 4
Doctor Who does not do many horror episodes, however when it does it tends to get it proper. Peter Capaldi’s Doctor is left alone on Clara’s date evening with Danny, and within the course of turns into satisfied of a creature with the proper capacity to cover. For all of the suspense and pressure of the episode, the ending is definitely actually sensible and stunning contemplating the place one could count on a Doctor Who plot to go – which can be why it is so universally celebrated. “Hear” really grew to become the primary Doctor Who journey to be nominated for the Bram Stoker Award, which is given to works which were written to a superior horror customary. Previous award recipients embody Stephen King and Clive Barker, so I believe that speaks sufficient to this episode’s spook issue and its total high quality compared to the remainder of the franchise.
4. “The Eleventh Hour” Season 5, Episode 1
The premiere of Matt Smith’s Doctor is a memorable one, as he meets a younger woman, finds a thriller, however as a consequence of a time error does not revisit her till over a decade later. That woman is Karen Gillan’s Amy Pond, who one may make a robust argument for as among the finest companions of the fashionable Doctor Who period. That is actually among the finest debut episodes of any Doctor, and instantly confirmed audiences what Smith’s Doctor would carry to the desk. Primarily the final kookiness and supposed care-free perspective, and skill to drift within the face of an surprising state of affairs. Smith’s Doctor may typically face a state of affairs he was unprepared to a lot better than previous incarnations, which is nice as a result of he appeared to have that occur very often.
3. “The Not possible Planet”https://www.#.com/”The Devil Pit” Season 2, Episodes Eight and 9
One can depend on one hand the instances that fashionable Doctor Who has scripted a narrative involving faith, and on one finger the quantity of instances Devil (or particularly a creature that could be Devil) has appeared. Although even The Doctor isn’t fairly positive if he is in some type of hell, “The Not possible Planet” and “The Devil Pit” two-parter stays a bizarre twist on all the things Doctor Who has finished earlier than and ever since. Maybe it is that legacy that has made it a basic, or its use of the criminally underrated Ood species. The Ood have a considerably aggressive function on this story, and it was efficient sufficient that I regretted they weren’t used for villanous means extra typically. I suppose the truth that they had been primarily docile is a pleasant subversion of expectation given their look, but it surely’s arduous to see them as something however threatening after this episode.
2. “Silence In The Library”https://www.#.com/”Forest Of The Useless” Season 4, Episode Eight and 9
It might appear controversial to some, however I consider that “Silence In The Library” and “Forest Of The Useless” signify the beginning of among the finest arcs Doctor Who has ever finished: River Music. All credit score to Steven Moffat for the thought of introducing a love story that begins on the finish for one character, and ends for the opposite character firstly. This story solely acquired higher the longer it went, and is definitely value a rewatch after Peter Capaldi’s run. As a lot as I might like to see River Music once more, I can not assist however suppose that including further episodes past her final look because the character would soil the arc created.
1. “Blink” Season 3, Episode 10
Some selections on this prime 10 listing might be controversial, however I am pretty sure this one is not. “Blink” is a implausible episode that’s advised in a singular method, and is an introduction to certainly one of Doctor Who‘s most weird however horrifying villains: the Weeping Angels. This was one other occasion the place the sequence used horror to super impact, and within the course of created one of the best episode within the franchise. What’s additionally nice about this fan favourite is that it’s one other subversion of the basic Doctor Who episode construction. The Doctor’s look comes primarily within the type of DVDs he recorded for use particularly for this occasion, and whereas it appears weird and a bit foolish, his banter and commentary on occasions he was solely predicting on the time is so excellent.
Doctor Who is presently accessible to stream on HBO Max.
