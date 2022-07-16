The 10 best Game Boy games: the handheld that changed everything

We continue to recall the best console titles from previous generations such as SNES, PSX, Nintendo 64, Wii, Megadrive or Gamecube, although today we bring you something different: we are going to enter the portable world with one of the most legendary consoles in this category. , the Game Boy.

Game Boy was a console that had several versions, although the two that interest us are the normal and the Color. For the latter there are some exclusive titles, and we have also included them in this list so as not to create more fuss.

This is our selection of the 10 best Game Boy games

Kirby’s Dream Land 1 y 2

The saga Kirby’s Dream Land It was the debut of the pink baller, and it introduced this iconic character and many of the enemies that have continued to appear in the series over the years. It is a very successful platform game, which had two installments (although the second took a while to arrive) and which is still quite enjoyable today.





Yes, the years are noted in the graphic section. But he is a authentic trip to the past that any Kirby fan shouldn’t miss.

The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening

We recently had a fantastic remake of this game for the Nintendo Switch, but you might want to know where it came from. Links Awakening was the first game of the saga to reach the Nintendo portable, and it was an outstanding title. Although at the level of history it does not contribute much to the saga, at the playable and boss level it is a real delight.





Over here you have the Switch version, in case you want to play it.

Super Mario Land 1 y 2

The Big N was fully aware that, after the success of Super Mario Bros on the NES, it was unthinkable not to release a plumber’s game for its portable console. The limitations were many, but the original Super Mario Land was a real success and a quite interesting game (with some quite risky changes that were not entirely convincing).





The second part introduced Wario into the Mario universe, and as for the third part… well, that’s what we talked about in another section of this top.

Game Boy Camera

This was one of the most absolutely crazy gadgets that were available for the Game Boy, and that is that Nintendo released a functional camera (with the limitations of the time, of course) that in addition to taking photos also included minigames and that allowed us to print our photos if we bought a printer that ALSO connected to the console.





We are talking about a VERY advanced invention for its time, which demonstrated and demonstrates that the Japanese company is always taking risks in its search for innovation.

Tetris

Although Tetris had been around for a while, it was on the Game Boy that it really exploded. It is the game that came with the console in North America and Europe, and the Game Boy version it sold over 35 million copies in total.





Its concept of rapid games and its timeless approach have made it a success of which versions continue to come out to this day. And it doesn’t look like the concept of the game is going to be outdated from here to the distant future.

First and second generation Pokemon

Pokémon took its first steps on the Game Boy, and we can say without fear of being wrong that, to this day, playing any of the titles of the franchise on the Game Boy is still VERY enjoyable. Blue, Red and Green came out first (only in Japan, the latter) to later release the Yellow version.





After the initial success of these versions, Silver and Gold arrived (Crystal arrived a little later). Today, Pokémon is one of the most important sagas in the history of video gamesand it is convenient not to forget where it exploded.

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons y of Ages

For many, these two titles are the top of the old Zelda formula: two titles that added some new features but respected the pillars that made the first titles of the hero of Hyrule famous.





Each title was very different from the other, and if you passed both you could enjoy extra content. If you liked the experience of Link’s Awakening on Switch, be sure to check out these two games.

Harry Potter

It will surprise many that we have opted for this saga instead of introducing some Final Fantasy, but the fact is that the Boy Who Survived games are a RPG experience absolutely recommended (at least, on Game Boy and Game Boy Color).





So much Philosopher’s Stone as The Chamber of Secrets They are two RPGs like the top of a pine that surprise (and a lot) for their approach, difficulty curve and scenarios.

Wario Land 1, 2 y 3

Super Mario Land 3 left many Super Mario fans stunned, because the protagonist of the game was Wario, the final enemy of Super Mario Land 2. a much more rogue approach and mechanics that set it apart from Mario, Wario Land 1 laid the foundations for the trilogy that came out for Game Boy and Game Boy Color.





Personally we are left with the 2nd installment as the best of all (which introduced transformations and other mechanics), but overall the trilogy is a real delight for platform lovers.

Donkey Kong

The game that introduced us to Donkey Kong before its aesthetic change closes the list. The title started using the original levels of the arcade of the same name from 1981, but from then on it became a VERY successful platform game with quite a variety of levels.





Although higher quality platforms came out for the Nintendo handheld (many of them on this list), the impact this title had on the console was huge.