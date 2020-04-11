The 10 Best Hallmark Films, Ranked By Title Pun

10. Mingle All The Manner (2018)

To show her app for busy professionals to search out dates to essential occasions with out romantic dedication is successful, inventor Molly Hoffman (Jen Lilley) joins it herself across the Christmas season, solely to be matched with a disastrous previous date (Brant Daugherty).

Get It? The title of the movie and the social networking app it’s named after is a play on the normal Christmas tune “Jingle All of the Manner,” which itself is definitely the title of a 1996 vacation household movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Make certain to not get these confused.