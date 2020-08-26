The 10 Best Jada Pinkett Smith Performances

Jada Pinkett Smith is a type of actresses that does not appear to get the popularity she deserves for all the nice performances she has given over time. Whether or not it is in a comedy like The Nutty Professor or Women Journey, a thriller like Collateral, and even one of the crucial profitable and influential science fiction franchises of all time like The Matrix sequels, there are some fairly nice Jada Pinkett Smith motion pictures on the market. And that is not even pertaining to her stellar 30-year tv profession between her numerous movie roles.

So, in case individuals forgot or will all the time know her for her transient, but wonderful look within the opening of Scream 2, let’s check out 10 of the very best performances from the profession of one of many fiercest and hardest working names in Hollywood. Listed below are Jada Pinkett Smith.