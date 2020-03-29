The 10 Best Jason Bateman Movies, Ranked

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Although arguably higher identified for his tv work in acclaimed exhibits like Arrested Improvement, Ozark, and, most not too long ago, HBO’s The Outsider, Jason Bateman has starred in a number of high-profile motion pictures over the previous few many years, lots of which have earned the actor-director acclaim as each a comedic and dramatic performer. Notably previously few years, Bateman has actually stepped up and continued exhibiting moviegoers his vary and expertise as an actor, and we’ll take this time to rank Jason Bateman’s 10 greatest movies but, trying again at his greatest main/supporting roles all through his profession.