The 10 Best Law And Order Episodes, Ranked

10. Mayhem, Season 4, Episode 17

Law and Order would not attain its peak till the beginning of Season 5, however that does not imply the present’s first 4 seasons did not characteristic a number of the greatest tales. Consider the Season Four episode “Mayhem,” which follows detectives Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) and Mike Logan (Chris Noth) on what can solely be known as the shift from hell. Over the course of a single day, the pair is confronted with three unconnected homicides, that are impressed by the Lorena Bobbitt, Son of Sam, and Zodiac crime tales from the latter a part of the 20th Century.

Not solely does the episode embrace the “ripped from headlines” trope, it additionally consists of some fairly nice Lennie Briscoe strains as he tries to get by the day to see the Knicks play on the Backyard.