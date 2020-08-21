The 10 Best Legend Of Korra Episodes, Ranked

10. Beginnings, Half 1 (Season 2, Episode 7)

On this episode, we be taught the historical past of the very first Avatar, Wan, voiced by Steven Yeun. Wan tells Korra that there have been two warring spirits, one among gentle, named Raava, and one among darkish, named Vaatu. He additionally tells her of how he by chance unleashed darkness into the world. General, it’s a stupendous episode, and a two-parter in addition. We additionally be taught the place firebending originated from, in order that’s fairly cool.

And whereas I actually don’t like E-book 2 of The Legend of Korra, this historical past lesson on the world of Avatar actually hits exhausting on loads of ranges. It’s positively the spotlight of season 2, no query.