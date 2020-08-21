The 10 Best Legend Of Korra Episodes, Ranked

Depart a Remark
Now that The Legend of Korra is on Netflix, lots of people who had by no means seen Avatar: The Final Airbender earlier than and simply watched it and Korra lately, have been telling me that they really want Korra to Avatar, WHICH IS WHAT I’VE BEEN SAYING THIS ENTIRE TIME! Sorry, I’ll relax now. However I’m simply actually pleased that The Legend of Korra is lastly discovering its viewers, since loads of the ATLA followers have been dragging Korra by the mud for a very long time now. Too lengthy.
Now, once more, don’t suppose that simply because I like Korra implies that I hate Avatar. I LOVE Avatar! You’ll be able to love each, you recognize! And the explanation why I want TLOK just a bit bit extra over ATLA is as a result of I like how Korra’s journey is a lot completely different from Aang’s. Her journey is “messy” as Korra voice actress, Janet Varney, calls it. It’s additionally a lot darker. And should you’ve lately watched Korra and Avatar back-to-back, then you definitely already know this. However what are the perfect episodes from The Legend of Korra? That’s what this record is all about! Oh, and earlier than we get began, minor spoilers up forward.
10. Beginnings, Half 1 (Season 2, Episode 7)
On this episode, we be taught the historical past of the very first Avatar, Wan, voiced by Steven Yeun. Wan tells Korra that there have been two warring spirits, one among gentle, named Raava, and one among darkish, named Vaatu. He additionally tells her of how he by chance unleashed darkness into the world. General, it’s a stupendous episode, and a two-parter in addition. We additionally be taught the place firebending originated from, in order that’s fairly cool.
And whereas I actually don’t like E-book 2 of The Legend of Korra, this historical past lesson on the world of Avatar actually hits exhausting on loads of ranges. It’s positively the spotlight of season 2, no query.
9. Beginnings, Half 2 (Season 2, Episode 8)
Half 2 of “Beginnings” is the higher episode for a lot of causes. One, that is much less of an origin story, and extra a few character who’s on a brand new journey, form of like a sequel. Two, we learn the way Wan masters the opposite three components, so it expands on the lore much more. And three, we see the way it all connects again to Korra, so general, it’s only a full episode throughout.
As talked about earlier, Season 2 is form of a wash for me, however one of many issues I like a lot concerning the world of Avatar is the lore. And though you possibly can make an argument that “Beginnings” Elements 1 and a pair of form of detract from Korra’s story by giving a lot backstory, I feel the 2 episodes add to the story tenfold since the entire Avatars are related (till they’re not), so this makes for an exceptional historical past lesson on this planet of the collection that additionally feels very important.
8. The Final Stand (Season 4, Episode 13)
The collection finale of Korra shares some parallels with the Sozen’s Comet arc in ATLA as the entire main characters have their main moments. Mako and Bolin shut down the large mecha, Korra reveals humility by serving to the season’s antagonist, Kuvira, reasonably than punishing her, Varrick and Zhu Li have a young second, and we additionally get one of the crucial groundbreaking occasions in “Child’s TV” the place we be taught that Korra and Asami are an merchandise. It’s a whole episode, by and thru.
A number of collection finales drop the ball, however every little thing wrapped up fantastically in The Legend of Korra, similar to it did in Avatar: The Final Airbender. And whereas I really want “Sozin’s Comet: Half 4” to “The Final Stand”, I feel they’re each phenomenal episodes that do their respective collection justice.
7. Turning The Tides (Season 1, Episode 10)
Now that is what I’m speaking about! Korra is a badass in “Turning the Tides,” and he or she needs to be for the reason that Equalist forces are attempting to take over Republic Metropolis! Tenzin’s household welcomes a brand new child amiss the chaos, however in addition they must flee. Bolin and Mako want to enter hiding, and Lin Beifong loses her bending talents for a time. The motion is that this episode is legit!
Season 1 takes some time to get began (I’m sorry, however Professional-bending is SO boring), however as soon as it does, it’s a rocket. Amon reveals but once more what a terrifying villain he could be, and the pacing simply by no means lets up. A brilliant thrilling and loopy episode, and one which I’ll all the time keep in mind for its motion.
6. Lengthy Dwell the Queen (Season 3, Episode 10)
That is the one everyone remembers, and due to one key scene involving a perversion of airbending. However Korra and Asami make a daring escape, and this season’s antagonist, Zaheer, reveals that he’s not messing round.
One scene specifically places this episode so excessive on this record (You’ll realize it if you see it), however the separation of Bolin and Mako from Korra and Asami makes this an anxiety-ridden episode that’s punctuated by that aforementioned scene on the finish. If you’d like proof that The Legend of Korra is darker than Avatar: The Final Airbender, then look no additional than this episode.
5. Endgame (Season 1, Episode 12)
The final episode of the primary season is a banger. Korra lastly faces off towards Amon, however with out her bending capacity as a result of it’s taken away from her. Amon is uncovered for being the charlatan that he really is, and the stakes are sky excessive for our heroes. It doesn’t look like the top of the world, but it surely does look like it might be the top of the road for Korra, which actually ratchets up the stress since we’ve (hopefully) grown to love her by this level.
“Endgame” is without doubt one of the the explanation why I like Korra and why I additionally suppose some folks dislike Korra on the identical time. All through the season (all through the collection, actually), we see a really flawed Avatar who appears to lose. So much. However I all the time thought that this made the collection really feel much more private and relatable, and Korra’s final journey up so far actually reveals anyone who’s struggling, but additionally actually attempting, which is why I like this episode a lot. Plus, Amon will get his comeuppance, which is satisfying to say the very least.
4. Enter the Void (Season 3, Episode 12)
“Enter the Void” isn’t messing round! When you thought what occurred to the Earth Queen was hardcore in “Lengthy Dwell the Queen,” then simply wait till you see what occurs to the Combustionbender, P’Li. Man, that bought darkish quick! On this episode, we additionally see Bolin exhibit a model new earthbending method, in addition to an epic battle with Korra and Zaheer. After which, Zaheer really “enters the void” and does one thing that Korra can’t even do. And he or she’s the Avatar!
Most Korra followers will agree—E-book 3: Change is the perfect season of your entire collection. Actually, it might even be higher than season E-book Three of ATLA, and this episode (in addition to the next episode) are two of the the explanation why. And sure, I do know P’Li is a baddie, however nonetheless. That was brutal.
3. Day of the Colossus (Season 4, Episode 12)
I do know “Day of the Colossus” and “The Final Stand” have been again to again for a full hour when Season Four initially ran on Nick.com, but when we’re judging the higher half of the hour-long episode, then I’d say that the primary half is superior. In it, there’s sheer panic as Kuvira’s mecha is wreaking havoc within the Republic Metropolis. You actually can’t have one episode with out the opposite, however as an enormous Godzilla fan, I want seeing all of the destruction all through town. It’s genuinely scary stuff.
Plus, because the penultimate episode, it raises the stakes to an nearly insufferable stage. I keep in mind being grateful the primary time I noticed this episode realizing that I wouldn’t have to attend one other week for the conclusion. You Netflix folks watching the present for the primary time don’t know the way good you’ve got it. Yeesh.
2. Venom of the Crimson Lotus (Season 3, Episode 13)
Very like “The Final Stand” was a two-parter with “Day of the Colossus,” “Venom of the Crimson Lotus” was a two-parter with “Enter the Void,” besides flip-flopped since Venom was the season finale. And what a finale it’s! Korra will get poisoned to push her to the Avatar state, however she’s severely weakened, that means that the brand new airbenders from earlier within the season have to assist her out. One thing horrible occurs to her that seeps into Season 4, however I’ll allow you to see for your self what that’s.
“Venom of the Crimson Lotus” is probably the most intense episode of your entire collection, and it has the most important ramifications of any episode. I might put it at Number one, however there’s one episode that’s even higher.
1. Korra Alone (Season 4, Episode 2)
By far the perfect episode in your entire collection, this episode’s title pays homage to the Avatar episode, “Zuko Alone,” which can be among the finest episodes of that collection. “Korra Alone” is all about trauma and the way some folks take care of it. And generally, folks can’t take care of it, particularly once they shut themselves off to different folks. We be taught that Korra has been bodily and mentally struggling ever since her encounter with Zaheer, to the extent that she’s damaged as not solely the Avatar, however as an individual, too. That is the deepest this present ever will get, and in addition in all probability the darkest.
“Korra Alone” is commonly the episode that jogs my memory of why I want Korra to Avatar. ATLA has loads of grownup themes, like loss of life and loss, however none really feel as deeply introspective as “Korra Alone,” which elevates the present to a better stage. Plus, we get my favourite Avatar character on the finish of the episode, in order that’s simply icing on the cake.
And people are my picks. However what are your favourite episodes of The Legend of Korra? Let me know within the feedback part beneath.
