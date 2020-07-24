The 10 Best Lost Episodes, Ranked

10. Orientation, Season 2, Episode 3

Bear in mind when Jack and Locke realized in regards to the button? Iconic. On the high of Season 2, “Orientation” is the dawning of 1 ingredient of Lost that grew to become central to the whole collection: the Dharma Initiative. Up till this level, there’s an thrilling mysticism that has been constructed up in regards to the lore of the Island. This primary dive into the “what” by the aim of the hatch solely heightens the intrigue of the collection.

Henry Ian Cusick’s Desmond Hume is hauntingly memorable right here at the beginning of his function within the collection right here. And this episode superbly illustrates the opposing beliefs between Jack Shepard and John Locke when confronted with the idea of the hatch. A person of science and a person of religion. Will punching these numbers actually save the world? “We’re gonna want to observe that once more.”