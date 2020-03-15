The 10 Best Mark Wahlberg Movies, Ranked

9. Invincible (2006)

Underdog sports activities films could be a dime a dozen in Hollywood. However once they work, they work very well. Case-in-point: 2006’s underrated Invincible. The story of Vince Papale, a former substitute instructor/part-time bartender who turns into an sudden asset for the Philadelphia Eagles throughout the mid-to-late ’70s, Wahlberg’s knack for turning into assiduous males rising the ladder to greatness was definitely on show right here, permitting the actor to play the common-or-garden, hard-working everyman who finds himself dwelling out his dream of taking part in for his hometown soccer group and proving himself after a number of months of adversity. It is your normal sports activities film story, but it surely’s laborious to not get swept by a properly spun story. I do not just like the Philly Eagles. Hell, I do not even like soccer. But, it is easy to root for Wahlberg’s Papale as he is working in direction of greatness throughout the climax. That’s the energy of an excellent movie.