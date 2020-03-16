The 10 Best Renée Zellweger Movies, Ranked

It ought to come as no shock, however Renée Zellweger is likely one of the most prestigious and prolific actresses of her technology. With two Oscars, 4 Golden Globes, and actually dozens of different awards to her identify, the actress from Katy, Texas, has remained to be a power to reckon with ever since she made her on-screen debut within the early 1990s. And with no fewer than 10 totally different awards for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, it would not seem like Zellweger shall be stopping her reign anytime quickly.