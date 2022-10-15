The 10 best Resident Evil games of all time (so far)

Resident Evil is a difficult saga to select. The franchise is so prolific that both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable flops can be found. It’s so fundamental to the growth of video games and us as gamers that quirks that some may find endearing and nostalgic can make certain titles just plain painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake, the joy of working in volume is that there is a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that being said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games so far.

For our discretionwe have taken into account our general opinion about the quality of the games, the ease of access to play them today and their importance for the video game industry in general.

10. Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil has always had problems with multiplayer. Many deliveries have tried, but few have been successful. Resident Evil 5 moved the series away from its horror roots and into the action genre, but it did so with a remarkable co-op campaign. Assuming you’re playing with a friend and not the terrible AI, you’ll have a great time strafing and punching your way through this ridiculous campaign. While we wouldn’t recommend it as a traditional Resident Evil experience, it’s still a fantastic game to play alongside a friend.

9. Resident Evil 4 VR

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most important games in history. And it is also one of the most ported games in the series. Although Resident Evil 4 VR is still the same game that came out in 2005, it deserves a spot on this list for the new (albeit VR-exclusive) additions it brings.

Resident Evil 4 VR stands out in the middle even though it was never conceived for it. While Resident Evil 4 wasn’t a scary game per se, the VR variant adds a level of tension and suspense that otherwise wouldn’t be achieved in the non-VR versions. With so many different gameplay options to suit different playstyles in VR and being able to do things like dual wield, fire dual handed weapons with one, or actually move around and not stay in one place are some welcome changes that they made exploring the game in VR a real breath of fresh air.

Resident Evil 4 VR has been rebuilt from the ground up and plays almost like a brand new game. While the Separate Ways story mode is missing, the addition of Mercenaries mode and unlockable weapons and items in a post-launch update has increased the value of the game and helped reinforce the argument that it is one of the best ports of the opus to date. the date.

8. Resident Evil

Although the original Resident Evil is not the most beautiful, nor the most intuitive, nor even the best version of Resident Evil, the importance of the original title is undeniable not only for the Resident Evil saga, but also for survival horror games in general. . From its unintentionally wacky dialogue, bad-it-good voice acting, and offbeat yet iconic music, Resident Evil is one of those must-have titles that still stands tall against its various remakes, remasters, and sequels.

The graphics can be hard to watch compared to the GameCube remake, and there are definitely areas of its short campaign that can be a bit annoying. But its overall charm and extremely folksy presentation make it not only a spicy and flavorful experience to play, but a memorable journey to the roots of one of the most prolific survival horror franchises.

7. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remains one of the most unique games in the series. It introduced many new elements that would shape the franchise in the future. Resident Evil 3 was the first game to use ammo crafting, a mechanic that would continue to expand throughout the series. It also explored story branching that forced players to choose between different options, making each playthrough unique.

However, its greatest achievement was the introduction of Nemesis, perhaps the most revered enemy in the entire series. The stalking enemy has taken many forms over the years, but Nemesis remains a fan favorite for his incredible design and his persistence throughout the series.

6. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

How do you reinvent a franchise that has been reinvented several times before, while still retaining the core ideologies that made it so great in the first place? Well, it does what games like Metroid, Fallout and Warhammer did before: go to the first person. Resident Evil VII took the trademark survival horror framework into a new perspective and lost surprisingly little along the way.

Granted, the third act is a bit lackluster and the variety of enemies is sparse, but otherwise the setting, characters, puzzles, resource management, and story of Resident Evil VII are so fun, wacky, and creepy. like some of the best games in the series. Oh, and if you have compatible VR headsets, playing the campaign this way is one of the most tense and terrifying experiences the franchise has ever offered.

5. Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village traded VII’s claustrophobia, padded length, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre-style family for a healthy dose of action, camping, and a return to a setting reminiscent of Resident Evil 4. And while Lady D certainly dominated the marketing material and the generation of memes, only occupies a fraction of the game time. There’s so much more to Resident Evil Village, like the Windy House (which counts among the scariest sequences in any Resident Evil game) and new enemy archetypes (with gothic creatures like werewolves and vampires replacing zombies) .

With charismatic villains, an eminently replayable story, great action, and stellar locations, the latest Resident Evil game proves that this series is anything but a stumbling corpse.

4. Resident Evil 2

The original Resident Evil remains one of the most important games in history. But Resident Evil 2 is as or more important than its predecessor. Resident Evil 2 set a lot of precedents that have come to be expected in a typical Resident Evil formula. That includes playing the main campaign with multiple branching characters who have their own story, which made those experiences stand out (and added more replayability along the way).

Although the remake is just as good and is arguably the most accessible (and close) way to experience Leon and Claire’s hellish night in Raccoon City, the original Resident Evil 2 still offers a lot of distinction, charm and fear that deserves to be experienced at least once in life.

3. Resident Evil (Remake)

If there’s one game in the series that perfected the tank control style of gameplay, it’s the remake of the original 2002 Resident Evil, the cream of the crop when it came to an authentic Resident Evil experience before the switch to third-party perspectives. and first person.

Not only does the remake get rid of the cheesiness of the original game to make it darker and more serious, but Resident Evil Remake has added a ton of new content that you couldn’t experience in the original, like the Lisa Trevor subplot. And more importantly, Resident Evil Remake takes a page from the manual of the original Resident Evil 2 to turn it into a game that will keep you on the edge of your seat as you turn every corner, thanks to the atmosphere and ambience of the Spencer Mansion alongside with the inclusion of a new enemy.

2. Resident Evil 2 Remake

While Resident Evil VII returned the series to its horror roots, Resident Evil 2 Remake perfected it. It’s absolutely gorgeous and contains one of the best beats in the series to date. For newcomers, it modernizes the best parts of the classic Resident Evil games, as RE2R is updated with many of the best features from the new installments: ammo crafting, over-the-shoulder camera, and expandable inventory slots. For veterans of the series, it taps into your familiarity with the iconic RPD and defies expectations in a unique and terrifying way. It is designed with great care and intention. Easter eggs are dotted all over the precinct, accompanied by so many updates that fit together so perfectly, it’s easy to forget they weren’t present in the original.

Of course, the police officers move between the floors of the department differently than the original, and it also makes a lot of sense for a station of this size to have toilets. Perhaps its greatest achievement is the organic way that Mr. X chases you around the police station. The tension he creates is palpable, and his mechanics lead to some of the best jump scares in the series, catching you off guard during exploration. His very presence keeps the extra games from getting repetitive and keeps the horror going.

1. Resident Evil 4

The Resident Evil saga has changed its perspective and genre many times, but no installment has been as revolutionary as Resident Evil 4. The evolution of the Resident Evil games, which went from being survival horror games with a closed camera angle and controls from tank to third-person survival horror action game, it was nothing short of brilliant. Resident Evil 4 was and still is an absolutely amazing and near-perfect video game. The campaign is massive and packed with gigantic bosses, epic stages and locations, matched only by pinpoint-perfect gameplay that offers the player plenty of weapons and actions to use against hordes of hideous enemies.

There was nothing like it at the time and not only did it change the course of survival horror games forever, but it also inspired the genre of third-person shooter games, and ultimately, Resident Evil Village. Modern players approaching him for the first time might be a little put off by his somewhat stale control, but if they can adapt to the stop-and-shoot style of action (and kicks, grenades, knives, and suplexes), they’ll be rewarded with one of the best single player campaigns to ever exist in a video game.

And there you have it, our picks for top 10 resident evil games. What did you want to see on the list? Be sure to let us know in the comments