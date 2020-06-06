The 10 Best Robert Downey Jr. Movies Where He Isn’t Iron Man

10. Bizarre Science (1985)

Robert Downey Jr. units the tone for John Hughes’ endearing sci-fi comedy within the first scene, by which his character, Ian, and his partner-in-crime, Max (Robert Rusler), commit their first act of torment on Gary Wallace (Anthony Michael Corridor) and Wyatt Donnelly (Ilan Mitchell-Smith) by pantsing them in entrance of the ladies’s health club locker room. But, the brutal bullies get their comeuppance once they see the lovable geeks spending time with the gorgeous Lisa (Kelly LeBrock), who is definitely a genie they created with an enchanted laptop software program program. Bizarre Science is just not on par with different Hughes classics like The Breakfast Membership, nevertheless it helped cement RDJ’s comedic expertise (extra successfully than SNL did, not less than), paving the way in which for him to painting certainly one of comedy’s biggest icons… however extra on that later.