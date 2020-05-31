The 10 Best Scrubs Episodes, Ranked

Depart a Remark
Scrubs is a type of uncommon reveals that you just discover on a random cable channel late on a Tuesday night time and simply can not help however watch it. I ought to know as a result of that is how I first discovered the long-running medical comedy collection manner again in my freshman 12 months of faculty. The present had not too long ago entered its run on syndication on WGN, and I used to be hooked from the beginning. Over the course of some months, I watched a few of the greatest episodes of tv thanks the present’s excellent stability of humor and drama, however that tremendous solid does not harm both.
Selecting the perfect episodes of Scrubs is not any simple job. It is like attempting to resolve which certainly one of J.D.’s fantasy scenes is your favourite, which certainly one of Dr. Cox’s putdowns get you essentially the most, or choosing your favourite efficiency from Ted Buckland and The Blanks. I feel I am as much as the duty although, I imply, not less than I get to return and watch a few of the most hilarious and emotional episodes of tv of the 21st Century.
10. My First Day, Season 1, Episode 1
So far as first episodes go, it does not get significantly better than the Scrubs pilot, “My First Day.” Following John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff) on his first day at Sacred Coronary heart Hospital, the episode introduces the massive ensemble solid by means of interactions with the rookie physician. From assembly his on-again off-again love curiosity Elliot Reed (Sarah Chalke) to his future mentor Physician Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), “My First Day” units the stage for what’s to return over the next episodes and seasons. Hell, it is even the episode the place we see J.D.’s first run-in with the Janitor (Neil Flynn), the introduction of his nickname “Bambi,” and the primary of lots of the younger physician’s trademark fantasy scenes and narration.
9. My Lengthy Goodbye, Season 6, Episode 15
Top-of-the-line issues about Scrubs was the present’s capability to present every member of the expansive solid moments to shine, and that is very a lot the case for “My Lengthy Goodbye” that focuses on the important thing members of Sacred Coronary heart saying their goodbyes to the nurse Laverne Roberts, who’s left brain-dead following a automobile accident. And whereas many of the solid will get a couple of moments to shine, nobody will get extra time than Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes). By no means letting go of hope for a turnaround, Carla refuses to say goodbye to her buddy and mentor till the very finish when she offers probably the most heartfelt and memorable monologues of your complete collection.
8. My Outdated Woman, Season 1, Episode 4
Fairly early on, Scrubs proved time and time once more that it was extra than simply your common early-2000s comedy collection. By combining comedic and dramatic parts, Invoice Lawrence and firm created a few of the most extremely regarded episodes of tv. Take “My Outdated Woman” for instance. J.D., Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliott are all assigned sufferers who find yourself instructing the younger medical doctors greater than they ever realized in medical faculty. With out gifting away the ending, this episode early in Season 1 confirmed that there could be loads of crying in the beginning was mentioned and achieved. However to not weigh viewers down with demise and despair, the episode options a few of the greatest fantasy scenes you may see within the collection.
7. My Final Phrases, Season 8, Episode 2
The sufferers of Sacred Coronary heart turned as a lot of part of Scrubs because the medical doctors and nurses, and through the years, there are a handful that stick out. One of the vital poignant run-ins with a sick affected person comes within the Season Eight episode “My Final Phrases” the place J.D. and Turk forgo their conventional Steak Evening dinner so as to sit and drink beer with George, a terminally sick man with no household. By means of conversations with the dying man, the 2 greatest pals come to phrases with their worry of demise, though they’ve watched numerous sufferers go all through their careers.
6. My Cake, Season 4, Episode 6
Now we’re moving into the heavy hitters of emotional Scrubs episodes. In a collection that does so properly dealing with the fallout of demise, the Season Four episode “My Cake” takes issues to a different degree. Throughout the episode, J.D. and his brother Dan (Tom Cavanagh) slowly come to phrases with the demise of their father, however not earlier than each discover themselves grieving in several methods. With neither brother dealing with the state of affairs in a wholesome method, it is up Dr. Cox to pressure them to open up about their dad and his passing. Within the course of, Dr. Cox proves that he is extra than simply antagonistic physician and that he is the father-figure each males want.
5. My Incidence, Season 1, Episode 22
For essentially the most half, Dr. Cox is not too keen on anybody. Properly, until their identify is Ben Sullivan (Brendan Fraser). In “My Incidence,” we’re first launched to unbreakable bond shared by Dr. Cox and Ben, his brother-in-law as they each have enjoyable on the expense of J.D. However after increase the close-knit bond shared by the 2 characters, you may’t assist however really feel that one thing horrible is ready down the highway. And as soon as the revelation lastly hits you, boy does it hit you. This episode additionally units up a number of appearances by Brendan Fraser, all of that are each hilarious and heartbreaking.
4. My Hero, Season 1, Episode 23
Selecting up proper the place “My Incidence” left off, “My Hero” continues the narrative thread concerning the relationship shared by Dr. Cox and Ben. Everybody within the hospital appears to have come to phrases with Ben’s illness, however Dr. Cox nonetheless holds on to a tiny piece of hope and will not again down. And in the long run, it is Dr. Cox who appears to be proper about all of it, not less than in the interim. Different components of the episode deal with the struggles of Turk, Carla, and J.D. as all of them study to confront their respective points and push by means of their private dramas.
3. My Screw Up, Season 3, Episode 14
There are episodes of Scrubs that make you simply need to curl up in a ball and cry the night time away, after which there may be the Season Three episode “My Screw Up.” First, there’s the plot the place certainly one of Dr. Cox’s aged sufferers dies, leaving him an emotional wreck. Blaming J.D. for the person’s destiny, Dr. Cox falls right into a pit of melancholy that solely appears to be made higher by his good buddy Ben. As the 2 brothers-in-law stroll to what Dr. Cox believes is his son’s first party, they speak about outdated occasions and letting go. And it is not till the very remaining moments of the episode do you notice what is definitely taking place right here.
2. My Lunch, Season 5, Episode 20
And so we discover ourselves on the remaining two episodes. Technically, “My Lunch” and “My Fallen Idol” are a two-parter, however every gives such an amazingly written and well-acted story there isn’t any manner you would mix the 2. The episode begins with J.D. and Dr. Cox getting lunch once they run into certainly one of their most annoying sufferers, Jilly Tracy (Nicole Sullivan). When Jill turns up lifeless a couple of days later, the medical doctors initially suppose it was a drug overdose they usually use her organs to avoid wasting the lives of terminal sufferers at Sacred Coronary heart. However after the surgical procedures are accomplished, the hospital workers notice their mistake. Cue “How To Save A Life” by The Fray and begin the waterworks.
1. My Fallen Idol, Season 5, Episode 21
Selecting up proper the place “My Lunch” left off, the Season 5 episode “My Fallen Idol” explores the toll a mistake and plenty of deaths have an individual with an already fractured psyche. Following Dr. Cox as he makes an attempt to return to phrases with errors he is made in his profession and his issues with alcoholism, this good piece of tv offers audiences a few of the most uplifting moments within the truth of darkness. Simply return and watch J.D. lay all of it out on the road as he tries to get his mentor and father-figure to see that there’s nonetheless good deep down in his soul and that a health care provider’s legacy should not be based mostly solely on a nasty name. This episode reveals why Scrubs is greater than only a regular medical comedy.
That is my record of the perfect Scrubs episodes. With a complete of 182 episodes over the course of 9 seasons, there was loads to select from, however I am assured with my selections. How do you are feeling about it? Do you agree with my alternatives and rating? Let me know within the feedback beneath as a result of I’d like to know which of them I missed. And because you’re right here, why not take a look at this wonderful solid reunion photograph that has us hoping for a Season 10. And there is additionally by no means been a greater time to take a look at Zach Braff and Donald Faison’s Scrubs podcast “Faux Medical doctors, Actual Mates” on iHeart Radio.
Add Comment