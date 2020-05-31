The 10 Best Scrubs Episodes, Ranked

1. My Fallen Idol, Season 5, Episode 21

Selecting up proper the place “My Lunch” left off, the Season 5 episode “My Fallen Idol” explores the toll a mistake and plenty of deaths have an individual with an already fractured psyche. Following Dr. Cox as he makes an attempt to return to phrases with errors he is made in his profession and his issues with alcoholism, this good piece of tv offers audiences a few of the most uplifting moments within the truth of darkness. Simply return and watch J.D. lay all of it out on the road as he tries to get his mentor and father-figure to see that there’s nonetheless good deep down in his soul and that a health care provider’s legacy should not be based mostly solely on a nasty name. This episode reveals why Scrubs is greater than only a regular medical comedy.