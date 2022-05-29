The 10 best-selling games in Japan are from Nintendo Switch, which leads console sales

This week, the PlayStation 5 has sold twice as much as the Xbox Series, but far less than the Switch models.

One more week, the weekly figures of the physical market of Japan leave us with the hardware and software sales of the last seven recorded days. And there is no doubt: the data collected by Famitsu once again places the Nintendo Switch family at the top.

As for consoles, the different versions of Switch continue to be the best-selling in Japanese territory with a sum of 64,839 Nintendo consoles sold in the last week. The OLED model leads the list by far, followed by the normal model and the Lite version.

PS5 has sold twice the Xbox SeriesAs for the rest of the competitors, this time it is PlayStation 5 that beats the Xbox family. Sony’s console has placed 14,277 units between the version with disc and the digital one, while Xbox Series X and Series S add up to half, 7,131 consoles in the last seven days.

Best selling consoles in Japan

Switch Modelo OLED – 41.302 (1.798.321)

Switch – 16.605 (18.305.423)

Switch Lite – 6.932 (4.726.225)

PlayStation 5 – 12.755 (1.397.883)

Xbox Series S – 6.165 (111.573)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1.522 (237.232)

Xbox Series X – 966 (100.435)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 256 (1,186,215)

PlayStation 4 – 20 (7.819.568)



In relation to the best-selling games, again Nintendo Switch Sports leads the weekly classification in terms of the physical market. However, the most striking thing is that Nintendo stars in the entire top 10having to go to position 14 to find a non-Switch game (PS4 in this case).

Best selling games in Japan

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 35.088 (387.201)

[NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX – 21.710

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 12,853 (723,567)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10.274 (4.642.828)

[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 – 7.210 (171.515)

[NSW] Minecraft – 6.337 (2.648.286)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 5.245 (3.156.972)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate– 4.869 (4.884.668)

[NSW] Snow Bros. Special – 4.608

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 3.645 (967.778)



Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Sports, Sales and Japan.